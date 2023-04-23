Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of baseball's best hitters. This is something the New York Yankees can attest to all too well. The slugger plays for their rival the Toronto Blue Jays and he routinely comes up big against them.

The Yankees have yet to lose a series this year. That streak, which is the only remaining one in baseball, is in danger on Sunday as the Yankees trail late. The Blue Jays would like nothing more than to be the ones to end that run and Guerrero tried his best to ensure this would happen.

After Clarke Schmidt flew through five innings with ease, he ran into trouble in the 6th. After a fielding error by Anthony Volpe, the go-ahead run was on base and Guerrero made them pay with two outs.

His two-run home run ended up being the first in a back-to-back with new Blue Jay Daulton Varsho. The Jays extended their lead to 4-0 in the seventh, making the Yankees so close to that first series loss. Many MLB fans are thrilled with the turn of events.

Though the game isn't yet over, the sun is setting on the Yankees impressive run to begin the year. Battling a ton of injuries, they made it almost through April without a series loss. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made sure the run ended, though.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is becoming a Yankees villain

The New York Yankees are baseball's villain. They have been for decades and many fans hold onto their hatred for the franchise despite them being somewhat unsuccessful (by their standards) recently.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hates the Yankees

That includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He celebrates every time he does something well against the Yankees, which is fairly often. He has even stated that he would never play for the Yankees.

Even when his father, the likely source of Guerrero's hatred, said not to say that, he doubled down and insisted that he wouldn't play for the Yankees. Though the Yankees are baseball's villain, Guerrero Jr. is quickly becoming their primary antagonist.

