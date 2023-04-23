Best pitchers in MLB 2023: Top 5 flamethrowers in the major leagues so far

Who are the best pitchers in MLB in 2023? There have been a lot of hurlers off to excellent starts. Most aces have accumulated about four starts and they've had the chance to show their skills and prove why they're the ace of their staff.

Other pitchers have surprised this year, sometimes for good or bad. Through about 20 games or so, the best pitchers in MLB have become clear. From a surprising Sonny Gray to a few less than shocking All-Stars, here's who has been the best thus far.

The best pitchers in MLB so far this year

5) Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray has been of the best pitchers in MLB

The former Cy Young winner is back having an excellent season. Sonny Gray has been an absolute ace for the Minnesota Twins, posting a 0.82 ERA in 22.0 innings. He also has 0.9 fWAR, which is good for sixth among starting pitchers.

4) Jacob deGrom

Despite a very rocky start to his Texas Rangers career, Jacob deGrom has rebounded to prove why he's one of the best pitchers in MLB. His 1.0 fWAR is fifth among starting pitchers, so he's been really good. There's an injury concern now, but no one can deny the talent.

3) Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo is one of the best pitchers in MLB.

The Seattle Mariners' trade for Luis Castillo last year continues to pay dividends. His 1.4 fWAR ranks first among all starting pitchers as he leads the Mariners. He helped break their playoff drought last year and he looks poised for more this season.

2) Gerrit Cole

Throughout his New York Yankees tenure, there has been a chance that Gerrit Cole could get roughed up by home runs. This year, that fear is all but gone. He's been excellent, posting a 1.3 fWAR and a 0.79 ERA through five unbeaten starts.

1) Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is one of the best pitchers in MLB 2023

It's even more interesting when one considers that he's also an elite hitter, but Shohei Ohtani is arguably the best pitcher in MLB right now. He is dominating hitters and has a league-leading 0.64 ERA.

