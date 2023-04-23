Eduardo Rodriguez Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Detroit Tigers' veteran pitcher

Eduardo Rodriguez has gotten off to a pretty solid start for the Detroit Tigers. Since they're in a rebuild, it's always good when a veteran pitcher does well. They become instant trade bait and help the rebuild continue. Might the Tigers consider this with their lefty?

They should. Solid left-handed pitchers are a rare commodity, so there are quite a few teams that should be interested. Here are the teams that would benefit the most from adding Rodriguez.

Teams that should look into adding Eduardo Rodriguez

3) St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have not had the season they anticipated, and much of it is due to a thin pitching staff. Behind Adam Wainwright and Jack Flaherty, there's not much there. Adding a veteran lefty would be a wise move for Oliver Marmol's squad to right itself.

2) Philadelphia Phillies

Do the Phillies need Eduardo Rodriguez?

The Philadelphia Phillies have also gotten off to an inauspicious start and much of that is due to a lack of quality starters behind Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler. The Phillies went all-in this off-season and are the defending NL champions, but they need Rodriguez to help.

1) New York Yankees

No team's pitching has been quite as ravaged as the New York Yankees'. There's no Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino or Frankie Montas. Clarke Schmidt has been awful and Domingo German has been inconsistent. Left-handed pitchers like Rodriguez always play well in Yankee Stadium, so this is something Brian Cashman should jump on.

