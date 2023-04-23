Best shortstop solutions for LA Dodgers not named Amed Rosario: Top 3 options explored

When Gavin Lux went down with injury, the Los Angeles Dodgers needed a shortstop. He was primed to take over for Trea Turner, who signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in free agency. In spring training, Lux tore his ACL and won't play this year.

That left the team a little desperate. They had traded for utility infielder Miguel Rojas, but he's been awful for the team. He posted a 4 wRC+ (100 is league average) and has -0.2 fWAR. What other options are out there?

LA Dodgers shortstop options amidst poor start to season

3) Jorge Mateo

Jorge Mateo is one of the fastest players in Major League Baseball. He's also off to a red hot start, with a 190 wRC+ and a 1.1 fWAR already. He is playing shortstop, but the Baltimore Orioles could move him to let top prospect Gunnar Henderson play there. Los Angeles should absolutely inquire about Mateo.

2) Tommy Edman

Could Tommy Edman be an LA Dodgers target?

The St. Louis Cardinals have to make a decision on their shortstop of the future. Is it Tommy Edman, or is it top prospect and seemingly MLB-ready Masyn Winn? It's probably the latter due to team control, contract and age. Edman would be a fine addition to the Dodgers at this point.

1) Gio Urshela

The Los Angeles Angels are off to a decent start, but they need help to get better and to convince Shohei Ohtani they can win. Sending Gio Urshela, who can play shortstop, across town would be a good start. This would be a good trade for both teams and could help fill positions of need.

