Jake Bauers is not the typical leadoff hitter, but that's exactly what the New York Yankees' slugger is going to do Sunday. With a pivotal matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays on deck and a vital 3-1 series win on the table, Aaron Boone has opted to slide the lefty all the way up in the lineup.

The rest of the lineup is as follows:

Jake Bauers, LF Aaron Judge, RF Anthony Rizzo, 1B DJ LeMahieu, 3B Harrison Bader, CF Willie Calhoun, DH Anthony Volpe, SS Jose Trevino, C Oswaldo Cabrera, 2B

Clarke Schmidt will be on the mound with an otherwise pretty standard lineup behind him. The only major surprise is that Bauers is the first hitter in the lineup. Many fans were surprised with Boone's lineup decision.

New York Yankees fans curious over latest lineup

Two things about this lineup have New York Yankees fans scratching their heads. First, many are shocked to see Gleyber Torres' name on the bench. He's been one of the best players for the Yanks this year and has a history of playing well on Mother's Day, including a walk-off home run last year.

Gleyber Torres is not in the lineup today for the New York Yankees

Second, Jake Bauers isn't who anyone expected to see leading off today, especially not with DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Volpe and others in the lineup. It's an interesting decision. Will it work out for the Bronx Bombers?

Bauers has been a key contributor this season. Despite less action than others, he's been very good. He is third on the team with a 151 wRC+, ahead of Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres.

He has accumulated 0.2 fWAR in just 10 games. Over a full season, that would exceed 3.0 fWAR, so he's been quite good. Hitting leadoff is certainly a choice, but his 3.60 OBP is also third on the team and ahead of Judge and LeMahieu.

Bauers is also second on the team in slugging, third in walk percentage and third in wOBA, so he's been excellent thus far.

It makes sense to get him at bats while he's hot and Volpe's demotion to seventh in the lineup paid immediate dividends. No need to push him back up if he's playing well there.

