Both New York baseball teams are struggling right now. With the Yankees struggling to hit without Aaron Judge and the Mets missing Pete Alonso at the moment, the outlook for both baseball teams is bleak. Despite coming in with the two highest payrolls in baseball (with the Mets setting records for spending), it's been a shockingly poor season for both.

Right now, the Yankees are clinging to the second wild card position. They're a half game ahead of the Houston Astros and one game up on the Toronto Blue Jays. The Los Angeles Angels are only 1.5 games behind them, too.

One MLB analyst doesn't foresee the postseason for either squad, as the Mets are currently four games under .500.

"These [New York] teams are boring. I’d rather watch paint dry"

BT doesn't see the Mets making the playoffs, and finds it hard to watch them, especially without Pete Alonso:

WFAN's Brandon Tierney said:

“These teams are boring. I’d rather watch paint dry. I don’t think the Mets are making the playoffs. I just don’t. Yankees, depends on how long Judge is out. If he’s out past the All-Star break, I’d say no.”

He also believes that things could quickly get a lot worse for the Yankees and Mets:

“A bad week by either team, and those numbers are gonna flip dramatically. How do you generate any sort of enthusiasm outside of hope? When you try to generate real hope in the Mets or Yankees, what is it rooted in?”

Mike Daddino @mike_daddino Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Harrison Bader have not started one game together this season. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Harrison Bader have not started one game together this season. https://t.co/CePEe4iCdA

These two New York teams face off in Citi Field for the first Subway Series this year. They're both in desperate need of a series victory, and arguably can't afford anything less than a sweep.

New York teams set for key series as both teams struggle

The Mets trail the Atlanta Braves by nine games and the Yankees trail the Tampa Bay Rays by the same, although the Yankees have a much stronger record at this point.

The New York Yankees need someone to step up

Either way, both New York teams are going to have to figure out how to play without their superstars. Judge still has no timetable for a return and Alonso will be out a couple more weeks at least.

In the meantime, players like Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo and others will have to step up.

