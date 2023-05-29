Anthony Rizzo went down with a scary injury in the series-clinching victory over the San Diego Padres. The New York Yankees star was injured in a collision with Fernando Tatis Jr. at first base. On a throw from catcher Kyle Higashioka, Tatis did not slide back into the base and collided with Rizzo's head as he applied the tag for the out.

The collision forced Rizzo to the ground and he was removed from the game. It looked bad and it may have looked worse based on the reaction and the fact that Tatis could have slid back into the base but didn't. That may have cost him the out and contributed to the injury.

It's safe to say that Yankees fans are upset with the controversial Padres star. They booed him and chanted "Steroids!" at him all series long, which included two home runs from the controversial outfielder. Now, they have a reason to be angry with him.

Joey @DJLeMVP Alright Dodger fans you’re right this guy is a dick



(I still like him but definitely a douche and a deadbeat) Alright Dodger fans you’re right this guy is a dick(I still like him but definitely a douche and a deadbeat) https://t.co/kP1Vt7fycv

Sad Cardinals Fan @sadcardsfan67 @DJLeMVP Wasn’t on purpose but definitely lazy effort by Tatis, Rizzo was expecting the dive back and he just didn’t dive back @DJLeMVP Wasn’t on purpose but definitely lazy effort by Tatis, Rizzo was expecting the dive back and he just didn’t dive back

shirtless whitson @ShrtlessWhitson @DJLeMVP I hate it when Tatis tells Rizzo to risk injury by straddling the bag @DJLeMVP I hate it when Tatis tells Rizzo to risk injury by straddling the bag

Michael Colotti @MikeC712 #YankeesTwitter @DJLeMVP Watching post game , no comment on Tatis Jr coming in to base through Rizzo. Rizzo’s neck into Tatis’s thigh. If he slid, no problem #RepBX @DJLeMVP Watching post game , no comment on Tatis Jr coming in to base through Rizzo. Rizzo’s neck into Tatis’s thigh. If he slid, no problem #RepBX #YankeesTwitter

DJ-NY2 @RealGarryC

Just glad Rizzo is ok @DJLeMVP It’s sports and shit happens in a split secondJust glad Rizzo is ok @DJLeMVP It’s sports and shit happens in a split second Just glad Rizzo is ok

Chris @gitrdone923 @DJLeMVP Should've slid, but he didn't. I don't read anything more into this than that. @DJLeMVP Should've slid, but he didn't. I don't read anything more into this than that.

Other fans seem to believe that this was just an accident. Based on Rizzo's positioning, there's not a lot Tatis could do aside from slide back in, which he didn't. To them, that hardly seems malicious.

Joey @Clark27Joey @DJLeMVP He did nothing wrong here? He’s reaching for the bag. Things happen in sports @DJLeMVP He did nothing wrong here? He’s reaching for the bag. Things happen in sports

Greg Cohen @SlidingIntoHome @DJLeMVP He did absolutely nothing wrong here. Rizzo's hard tag was actually the reason they bumped legs (also not a wrong play)... Shit happens. @DJLeMVP He did absolutely nothing wrong here. Rizzo's hard tag was actually the reason they bumped legs (also not a wrong play)... Shit happens.

ryanpropz @ryanpropz @DJLeMVP I can’t even get close to understanding what you’re getting at here? Is the argument here that this was dirty by tatis??? @DJLeMVP I can’t even get close to understanding what you’re getting at here? Is the argument here that this was dirty by tatis???

The Yankees' first baseman's positioning at the base makes life difficult for Tatis, but the injury occurs as a result of the placement of the ball, the lack of a slide and the position of Rizzo. All of these things contributed to an injury, so it's very unlikely that this was intentional in any way.

Anthony Rizzo avoids serious injury after Fernando Tatis Jr. collision

Despite all the ruckus over the injury, Anthony Rizzo is fine. Neck injuries can be serious, but the first baseman seems to have avoided all issues. According to Yankees reporter Max Goodman, he won't miss a game:

"Anthony Rizzo (neck) is fine after going through postgame testing, says Aaron Boone. The expectation is Rizzo will be able to play tomorrow in Seattle."

The Yankees need Anthony Rizzo

That's good news for a Yankees squad about to embark on a tough six-game West Coast trip. They face the Seattle Mariners and then the Los Angeles Dodgers.

