Anthony Rizzo went down with a scary injury in the series-clinching victory over the San Diego Padres. The New York Yankees star was injured in a collision with Fernando Tatis Jr. at first base. On a throw from catcher Kyle Higashioka, Tatis did not slide back into the base and collided with Rizzo's head as he applied the tag for the out.
The collision forced Rizzo to the ground and he was removed from the game. It looked bad and it may have looked worse based on the reaction and the fact that Tatis could have slid back into the base but didn't. That may have cost him the out and contributed to the injury.
It's safe to say that Yankees fans are upset with the controversial Padres star. They booed him and chanted "Steroids!" at him all series long, which included two home runs from the controversial outfielder. Now, they have a reason to be angry with him.
Other fans seem to believe that this was just an accident. Based on Rizzo's positioning, there's not a lot Tatis could do aside from slide back in, which he didn't. To them, that hardly seems malicious.
The Yankees' first baseman's positioning at the base makes life difficult for Tatis, but the injury occurs as a result of the placement of the ball, the lack of a slide and the position of Rizzo. All of these things contributed to an injury, so it's very unlikely that this was intentional in any way.
Anthony Rizzo avoids serious injury after Fernando Tatis Jr. collision
Despite all the ruckus over the injury, Anthony Rizzo is fine. Neck injuries can be serious, but the first baseman seems to have avoided all issues. According to Yankees reporter Max Goodman, he won't miss a game:
"Anthony Rizzo (neck) is fine after going through postgame testing, says Aaron Boone. The expectation is Rizzo will be able to play tomorrow in Seattle."
That's good news for a Yankees squad about to embark on a tough six-game West Coast trip. They face the Seattle Mariners and then the Los Angeles Dodgers.