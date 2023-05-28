The Miami Marlins decided to challenge what looked like a routine 1-2-3 double play. The pitcher fielded a ground ball and tossed to home to record the first out before the catcher threw to first for the second out. It was extremely routine as the runner was not even close to the plate when the play occurred.

The umpires were baffled by the decision. They announced on their microphone that the Marlins were challenging the call. After a moment of silence, the mic caught them saying:

"They got their heads up their a**."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Incredible umpire hot mic moment Incredible umpire hot mic moment https://t.co/BpdIlhG8F0

Clearly, the crew didn't consider this a valid challenge. However, ironically, the challenge was successful. The replay showed that catcher Max Thaiss did not even touch the plate when he caught the ball before throwing it back to first.

This allowed a run, which ultimately ended up as a baffling extra innings loss for the Angels. They're 28-25 and trying to contend in the AL West, but losses like these do not help.

Mental errors happen, though, and this is a prime example of what replay is for. Umpire CB Bucknor called the runner out when there was no reason to. That could have cost the Marlins.

It also goes to show that even umpire crews don't always know best. They thought that this was one of the most absurd challenges they'd ever seen. They expected to confirm the call quickly but were dead wrong.

Miami Marlins hold fast in second place

The Miami Marlins, thanks to this victory and that key challenge, are one game above .500. They're 27-26 and currently tied for second place in the NL East, trailing the Atlanta Braves.

The Miami Marlins are in second place

This was supposed to be a very competitive division with the Braves, the 101-win New York Mets, and defending NL champions Philadelphia Phillies. The Marlins were an afterthought.

However, they've been competitive, and the rest of the division has been lackluster, leading to the current standings. Can the Marlins keep it up?

Poll : 0 votes