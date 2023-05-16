Luis Arraez Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for Miami Marlins' star hitter

The Miami Marlins traded for Luis Arraez this offseason after a batting title in the American League. He narrowly edged out New York Yankees star Aaron Judge, keeping the MVP from also nailing the Triple Crown. Thus far, he's been incredible in South Beach.

However, the Marlins aren't that competitive. They can be in the future, but it's a ways away. They likely wouldn't trade their star after just adding him a few months ago, but his value has never been higher. Here's who could use him if they do decide to flip him for even more valuable pieces.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Houston Astros need Luis Arraez

The Houston Astros should have looked into Luis Arraez when Jose Altuve first went down. With Altuve on the way back, the Astros don't need him as much. However, Altuve will be rusty and may want to DH to start his return.

Arraez can spell him and can also be a better first baseman than Jose Abreu and take innings at other positions. The utility man would have a perfect home in Houston.

Should the Boston Red Sox swing a trade?

The Boston Red Sox are competitive again, but thanks in no part to second base. Whether it's been Christian Arroyo or someone else, they haven't gotten much. Shortstop remains a bit of a question mark, too. With Arraez, they'd have versatility and depth and a bona fide contact hitter.

Will the Los Angeles Angels go all in?

Will the Angels look at Luis Arraez?

The Los Angeles Angels remain in the thick of the AL West race and they need to get Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani some help. Arraez would be a perfect addition who can bounce around the infield and play second base primarily.

Poll : 0 votes