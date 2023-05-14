The Los Angeles Angels have been competitive this season, but no thanks to Ryan Tepera. They're 21-19 and in second place in the AL West, but Tepera has been a negative contributor out of the bullpen. His ERA ballooned to over 7 and his fWAR is -0.2.

The team decided that enough was enough and designated the reliever for assignment. He is no longer a member of the organization as they try and continue working towards the playoffs to keep Shohei Ohtani happy.

Not only was Tepera released, but he was done so in brutal fashion. His locker was removed and his name was not present on the lineup card.

Rhett Bollinger @RhettBollinger Ryan Tepera isn’t on the lineup card and doesn’t have a locker in the #Angels clubhouse Ryan Tepera isn’t on the lineup card and doesn’t have a locker in the #Angels clubhouse

After a tough run this season, Tepera was released from the team and will now look to sign elsewhere and rebound. The fans, in the meantime, are pretty thrilled that he's not on their team anymore.

Troy Means @troymeans @RhettBollinger As a person, sad to see someone potentially lose their job, but as a Halos fan. Tepera has blown far too many games and he simply isn’t the guy anymore that we paid him to be @RhettBollinger As a person, sad to see someone potentially lose their job, but as a Halos fan. Tepera has blown far too many games and he simply isn’t the guy anymore that we paid him to be

King Panda I @KingPandaI1 @RhettBollinger



Angel on my shoulder: poor guy lost his job. I hope him and his family the best @JeffFletcherOCR Devil on my shoulder: LFG!!!!Angel on my shoulder: poor guy lost his job. I hope him and his family the best @RhettBollinger @JeffFletcherOCR Devil on my shoulder: LFG!!!!Angel on my shoulder: poor guy lost his job. I hope him and his family the best

Kyle J @Guerrillafist @RhettBollinger Has to be done they can't keep loosing games....not gonna make the playoffs with that bullpen...unfortunately Loup should be next @RhettBollinger Has to be done they can't keep loosing games....not gonna make the playoffs with that bullpen...unfortunately Loup should be next

Struggling relievers make life difficult for teams and their fans. It often adds a level of stress to the game that fans can't handle. If a reliever can't come in and do his job, fans often want to see them demoted or released. In Tepera's case, it was the latter.

The Los Angeles Angels might make the playoffs

Now that Ryan Tepera won't be blowing leads late in games anymore, the Los Angeles Angels can continue chasing down the Texas Rangers in the AL West. Los Angeles trails them by 3.5 games right now.

The Angels might make the playoffs

They've gotten off to a decent start and are only 1.5 games out of the third wild card slot. They probably need to at least make the playoffs to give them a chance at re-signing Ohtani.

Presently, the Fangraphs' odds are not in their favor. The site projects LA with a 29.7% chance of making it, much lower than the Houston Astros (63.3% chance) who are behind them in the standings.

