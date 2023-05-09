Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency is the biggest story in baseball in a very long time. Not since Babe Ruth has there been a player like him and Ruth quit pitching after a short while. There's truly never been a player like Ohtani and his value is through the roof. Where he will end up signing remains to be seen.

The Los Angeles Angels have been competitive this season, which bodes well for their chances, but a lot of rich, alluring teams are out there. The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and others lurk in the corner.

One answer about Ohtani from ESPN said that other teams will drive his price tag up, but he'll end up with the Dodgers regardless:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think he uses the Padres and Mets to run up the price, but he wants to and will go with the Dodgers."

The Dodgers appear to be playing the long game for Ohtani. They are one of the richest teams in baseball but opted not to bring back a few key members of a 111-win team (Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger). They opted not to replace them with any of the big-name free agents, either.

Clearly, they're saving their money and with Ohtani's free agency coming this winter, it's abundantly clear what they're saving it for.

Los Angeles Dodgers may have advantage in going after Shohei Ohtani

When it comes to pursuing the two-way star, the Dodgers have an advantage over other teams, too.

Will Shohei Ohtani join the cross-town Dodgers?

First, they're on the west coast. Ohtani might not even have to move if he signs with the Dodgers. Second, they are one of the most successful franchises in recent memory. If Ohtani wants to win, that's the place to do it.

They have the payroll to compete with the Yankees and the spend-happy Mets under Steve Cohen, so there's no reason to believe the Dodgers won't at least be heavily in the mix for Shohei Ohtani and at least one MLB insider believes he'll end up in Dodger blue regardless.

Poll : 0 votes