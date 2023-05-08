The Los Angeles Angels have been a solid competitor thus far this season. They're currently ahead of the Houston Astros in the AL West and just two games out of first with a 19-16 record.
They had a chance to tie for the lead in the division with their series finale against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, but fell in embarassing fashion 16-8.
It was an embarassing loss and one that Angels fans know all too well. They've had a frustrating go in the Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani era and losses like this are fairly common.
The fans are fed up with the performance and extremely frustrated at the missed opportunity. They've handed out blame to most of the players - including Trout.
It's understandable that the fan base is outraged after a loss like this. Losing games will happen as even the best teams in baseball lose about one third of their games. Blowout losses will happen as well, but those are harder to swallow.
However, it's tough to swallow a blowout loss like this when it came to the division leader who was one game up at the time. A chance to tie for the early-season division lead was missed.
The Angels are a team that's fighting to make Shohei Ohtani want to stick around in free agency, and they need to put together a great season. Losses like this aren't helpful.
Mike Trout isn't to blame for the Los Angeles Angels struggles
Despite what some fans implied, Mike Trout is far from the problem with the Los Angeles Angels.
Anecdotal records from games with or without him doesn't mean very much. Teams need to play their best players regardless. Trout is one of the best players in the entire MLB.
Plus, he's having yet another fantastic season. He's already recorded 1.6 fWAR and has a crisp 158 wRC+. That's the highest on the team and higher than MVP candidate Shohei Ohtani.
Trout also has double the fWAR of the next closest offensive players, so he's far from the problem.