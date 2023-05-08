The Los Angeles Angels have been a solid competitor thus far this season. They're currently ahead of the Houston Astros in the AL West and just two games out of first with a 19-16 record.

They had a chance to tie for the lead in the division with their series finale against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, but fell in embarassing fashion 16-8.

It was an embarassing loss and one that Angels fans know all too well. They've had a frustrating go in the Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani era and losses like this are fairly common.

The fans are fed up with the performance and extremely frustrated at the missed opportunity. They've handed out blame to most of the players - including Trout.

David Landau @DavidLandau17 @Angels The so called GOAT Mr Trout is the no1 main problem. We win without him. We are a team without him. @Angels The so called GOAT Mr Trout is the no1 main problem. We win without him. We are a team without him.

Lui the Arvedui 🤥 @lois69silva

- Renfroe failed us. Three opportunities and couldn’t cash in once

- pitching failed



Nevins inexperience is clear…



Hopefully this is a reality check for this team to start talking and righting this ship. Loses will happen but not like this @Angels - Suarez needs reality check- Renfroe failed us. Three opportunities and couldn’t cash in once- pitching failedNevins inexperience is clear…Hopefully this is a reality check for this team to start talking and righting this ship. Loses will happen but not like this @Angels - Suarez needs reality check- Renfroe failed us. Three opportunities and couldn’t cash in once- pitching failedNevins inexperience is clear… Hopefully this is a reality check for this team to start talking and righting this ship. Loses will happen but not like this

Rich 🇲🇽 🇵🇷 @Rich_LBFan



Move Suarez to the bullpen. Suarez has gotten enough chances. 1 good start against a MID Milwaukee team doesn't mean squat. you already have 5 other good starters, why use Suarez? @Angels 2 back to back blowouts = our deal Friday night is now void.Move Suarez to the bullpen. Suarez has gotten enough chances. 1 good start against a MID Milwaukee team doesn't mean squat. you already have 5 other good starters, why use Suarez? @Angels 2 back to back blowouts = our deal Friday night is now void. Move Suarez to the bullpen. Suarez has gotten enough chances. 1 good start against a MID Milwaukee team doesn't mean squat. you already have 5 other good starters, why use Suarez?

Bret Raney @BretRaney @Angels All one can say is, wow. Twenty six runs given up in two games. Just about speechless. If we could only play sub .500 teams all of the time… @Angels All one can say is, wow. Twenty six runs given up in two games. Just about speechless. If we could only play sub .500 teams all of the time…

Armando Ramírez @Mando_lorian44 @Angels What an overrated player is ohtani hahaha Poor franchise @Angels What an overrated player is ohtani hahaha Poor franchise

Matt @matt08buzz @Angels Time to fire Nevin look at the Phillys they fired Joe Girardi and made it to the World Series @Angels Time to fire Nevin look at the Phillys they fired Joe Girardi and made it to the World Series

It's understandable that the fan base is outraged after a loss like this. Losing games will happen as even the best teams in baseball lose about one third of their games. Blowout losses will happen as well, but those are harder to swallow.

However, it's tough to swallow a blowout loss like this when it came to the division leader who was one game up at the time. A chance to tie for the early-season division lead was missed.

The Angels are a team that's fighting to make Shohei Ohtani want to stick around in free agency, and they need to put together a great season. Losses like this aren't helpful.

Mike Trout isn't to blame for the Los Angeles Angels struggles

Despite what some fans implied, Mike Trout is far from the problem with the Los Angeles Angels.

Anecdotal records from games with or without him doesn't mean very much. Teams need to play their best players regardless. Trout is one of the best players in the entire MLB.

Mike Trout has carried the Los Angeles Angels offensively

Plus, he's having yet another fantastic season. He's already recorded 1.6 fWAR and has a crisp 158 wRC+. That's the highest on the team and higher than MVP candidate Shohei Ohtani.

Trout also has double the fWAR of the next closest offensive players, so he's far from the problem.

