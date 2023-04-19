Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency is the biggest story in baseball, especially as he continues his flaming hot start to the season. He's leading the Los Angeles Angels and proving why he's arguably the best player in the world. In a contract year, that's important.

If he doesn't re-sign with the Angels (a very likely outcome), then he will have his pick of suitors. The richest of the rich will come out of the woodwork to try and add him, like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Mets.

The Mets have a propensity to spend with reckless abandon under Steve Cohen. One MLB insider believes that will play out in the Ohtani sweepstakes.

Sal says if Shohei Ohtani doesn't pick the Mets this winter, he'll be walking away from the most money:

bit.ly/3LdibAg "Steve Cohen will have the best offer. He is not going to be outbid"Sal says if Shohei Ohtani doesn't pick the Mets this winter, he'll be walking away from the most money: "Steve Cohen will have the best offer. He is not going to be outbid"Sal says if Shohei Ohtani doesn't pick the Mets this winter, he'll be walking away from the most money:bit.ly/3LdibAg https://t.co/8siVLJlXrk

Sal Licata said via WFAN:

“I don’t know where Ohtani is gonna go, but I do know that Steve Cohen will have the best offer. He is not going to be outbid,” Sal said. “How is Steve Cohen going to be outbid? I just don’t see it."

He continued:

“The Mets may not end up with Ohtani, but I would be stunned if they are not the highest bidder. Maybe Ohtani ends up with the Yankees. Maybe he wants to come to the east coast but wants to put on the pinstripes. Who knows? That can be the case too. But I don’t think the Yankees, or the Dodgers, or anybody else, is going to have a higher bid than Steve Cohen.”

Whether or not Shohei Ohtani plays at Citi Field depends on a lot, but the Mets will more than likely submit the highest bid.

Odds for Shohei Ohtani's next team

Per Yardbarker, the Mets currently hold the best odds of adding the two-way superstar. They're +200 and here's where other teams come in:

New York Yankees +400 20%

Chicago Cubs +400 20%

Los Angeles Dodgers +500 16.7%

San Diego Padres +500 16.7%

Atlanta Braves +800 11.1%

St. Louis Cardinals +1000 9.1%

Houston Astros +1600 5.9%

Philadelphia Phillies +1800 5.3%

Toronto Blue Jays +1800 5.3%

Who will land Shohei Ohtani?

Many teams will be interested in his services, but not many teams can match the likely $500 million price tag he will come with.

