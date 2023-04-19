The New York Mets have announced their lineup for today's matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers. As usual, it features a ton of stars as the Mets have one of the most well-rounded rosters in baseball. Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo and others set the tone.

Here's the full lineup the Mets have set for their matchup with the Dodgers:

Brandon Nimmo, CF Starling Marte, RF Francisco Lindor, SS Pete Alonso, 1B Jeff McNeil, LF Daniel Vogelbach, DH Brett Baty, 3B Francisco Alvarez, C Luis Guillorme, 2B

Max Scherzer will be on the mound, but the interesting note comes from the back end of the lineup. Both Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty are in the lineup. This is upsetting to many Mets fans.

Both Alvarez and Baty have been pretty rough to start the year. Alvarez, a 21-year-old catcher, has been worth -0.4 bWAR for the team and Baty, a third baseman, hasn't accrued any this year but has a career's worth of -0.3 bWAR.

Neither have inspired a lot of faith on the part of the fanbase, and they're shocked to see both of them hitting at the back of the order. One struggling player is understandable, but both of them in the same lineup is not what Mets fans had in mind.

Both players have relatively bright futures as performing this bad is pretty unexpected of them. However, until they figure it out, ideal lineups don't feature both players.

The New York Mets have gotten off to a decent start this year

The New York Mets aren't blowing teams away like many expected them to. They've dealt with various injuries, including to both Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander (who hasn't even pitched yet).

However, they're still sitting nicely on an 11-7 record. They do trail the red hot Atlanta Braves, but it's early and things will click for the Mets. They're far too talented for it not to work out.

Can Francisco Alvarez turn it around for the New York Mets?

A win against the Dodgers would go a long way towards settling the fan base down and would likely help improve Baty and Alvarez's morale.

