Why has Raimfer Salinas been suspended? Ex-Yankees prospect comes under scrutiny for breaking MiLB policy

Former New York Yankees prospect Raimfer Salinas has been suspended for 80 games. Under baseball's minor league drug program, the former prospect was hit with a lengthy ban following a positive test. Salinas was using the performing-enhancing substance known as Nandrolone, an anabolic steroid.

The young outfield prospect was released by the Yankees' Class A affiliate the Tampa Tarpons last week. He hasn't played all that well this season, going just 0-for-4 with an RBI groundout in his only game this season in April.

He hit .225 with five homers and 25 RBIs in 64 appearances for the same team last year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kyle Glaser @KyleAGlaser Minor league OF Raimfer Salinas has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for Nandrolone, a PED.



Salinas, a former top international prospect who signed with the Yankees for $1.85 million in 2017, was released by the club on Thursday. Minor league OF Raimfer Salinas has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for Nandrolone, a PED. Salinas, a former top international prospect who signed with the Yankees for $1.85 million in 2017, was released by the club on Thursday.

Salinas signed with the Yankees in December 2017 and earned a $1.85 million bonus. He spent time in 2018 with both the Dominican Summer League Yankees and the Gulf Coast Yankees.

He spent 2019 with the GCL team and 2021 with the Florida Complex League Yankees before his recent stints.

Salinas makes the sixth player that has been disciplined under the minor league program this year.

Will Raimfer Salinas make it back to the league?

Following his positive test and subsequent ban, Raimfer Salinas was out of a job. The Tampa Tarpons released him and he's not currently with a team. That doesn't bode well for his future.

The Tampa Tarpons released Raimfer Salinas

He wasn't a highly rated prospect, so a team may not even bother to pick him up since he wasn't playing well even on steroids.

Poll : 0 votes