A Philadelphia Phillies fan has gone viral over her dancing in the stands during a 2-1 victory for her team over the Toronto Blue Jays. The fan was not wearing a ton of clothes, though she did sport a pinstriped Phillies jersey.

Adrienne Fabi was seen dancing on another fan and many who saw the viral video assumed she was doing this to seduce a man. She clarified that that was not the case.

Per the New York Post, she said:

“Everyone following me because of that video who thinks I was seducing a man [laugh emojis] no just best(ie)."

She also shared an article about the dancing and said:

“Bro I’m so gagged like I was really just having fun.”

She was enjoying herself a lot and her friend seemed to be as well. Other spectators who saw the incident might have gotten the wrong idea, so she took to social media to try and clear up any misconceptions.

The Phillies ended up defeating the Blus Jays 2-1 as they continue to try and turn things around.

Philadelphia Phillies are turning things around

After their latest victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, the Philadelphia Phillies have moved one game over .500. After a dismal start to the season, the team has rebounded to sneak back into second place in the NL East with a 20-19 record.

The defending NL champions added a few pieces, namely Trea Turner, but had struggled to get going. Now that Bryce Harper is back and they're mostly healthy, the team is rounding into form.

Bryce Harper is back

Nevertheless, they gave themselves a bit of a hole to climb out of. The Atlanta Braves are one of baseball's best teams and are still five games up on Philadelphia.

Philly has played well of late and cut the deficit while also passing the New York Mets in the standings. It will take a lot more where that came from to continue the trend, though.

