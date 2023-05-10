Jose Alvarado Injury Update: Health status and expected recovery timetable for Philadelphia Phillies pitcher

Jose Alvarado just landed on the Injured List. The dynamic Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher was pitching well to start the season, posting a 1.88 ERA and a 0.7 fWAR already. His FIP was an unheard of 0.88 as well. The Phillies have struggled this year but Alvarado has done his part.

Unfortunately, he will be out for a while. Things keep getting worse for the defending NL champions. Thanks to some inflammation in his left elbow, the reliever is hitting the 15-day IL.

What's wrong with Jose Alvarado? Injury update and more

Inflammation in elbow is a vague descriptor of an injury, but it could mean a lot of things. Sometimes it's just inflammation, but other times it's a serious injury.

The Phillies announced Alvarado's injury on Twitter:

"Prior to today’s game, the Phillies placed LHP José Alvarado on the 15-day IL (retroactive to 5/8) with left elbow inflammation. RHP Andrew Bellatti was recalled from his rehab assignment with Clearwater (A) and reinstated from the 15-day IL (right triceps tendinitis)."

Alvarado's IL stint is retroactive to the 8th of May, so he could come back at the end of his stint. It remains to be seen how long he will be out as an official diagnosis hasn't been given.

Jose Alvarado Injury Update

The Phillies have struggled mightily to start the season. After being an expected contender fresh off a World Series appearance and the addition of Trea Turner to a deep lineup, the Phillies have limped to a 17-19 record. Things surely won't get any better without their star reliever in the meantime.

