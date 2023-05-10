Who is Nick Castellanos' son? Philadelphia Phillies shares heartwarming moment with loved one after home run

Nick Castellanos had a touching moment after a home run last night. When he hit a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. As he rounded the bases, he shared a heartwarming moment with his son who was in the first row. Liam Castellanos and his father celebrated as his dad touched home plate.

Castellanos then went over to his son and celebrated with him through the protective netting. It was one of the most endearing moments of the major league season thus far. Here's what it looked like:

Justin Lever ❤️⚾️ @JustinLever3 Nick Castellanos meets his son after his Home Run Nick Castellanos meets his son after his Home Run ❤️ https://t.co/Ljkbfk5jyb

Liam has been a staple at Castellanos' games, even dating back to teams prior to the Philadelphia Phillies. Here he is joining a postgame interview in adorable fashion.

The home run that Castellanos' son celebrated with his dad was the eventual winner as it put the Phillies up 2-1 and they never looked back.

Liam warms Nick Castellanos' heart

The slugger's son is nine years old right now. Castellanos said last year when asked about his son being in the first row via MLB.com:

“He tells me to hit it over the fence every time. It is a good thing because I have to swing hard to be able to do that."

He also admitted he's wondered about a future MLB path for Liam:

“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t cross my mind. It doesn’t guarantee anything. But look at the greatest players in the game right now. You’ve got [Bo] Bichette, you’ve got Vladimir Guerrero [Jr.], you’ve got Fernando Tatis [Jr.]. You know? Bloodlines are a real thing.”

Could the Castellanos family become the next big baseball family? Nick Castellanos also has a newborn son that could follow the path, too.

