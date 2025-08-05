IG influencer with 318K IG followers switches to 'practice mode' before Creator Classic

The PGA Tour’s Creator Classic will return to East Lake Golf Course for its season-ending tournament. Ahead of the event, Sabrina Andolpho, who is set to compete in the field, shared a post saying that she is getting into practice mode.

The PGA Tour shared a poster announcing the final field for the upcoming creator-focused event, which will take place ahead of the 2025 Tour Championship. Andolpho, owner and co-founder of Golf Girl Games, was featured in the post alongside other creators such as Luke Kwon, Gabby Golf Girl, and Roger Steele.

Sabrina Andolpho, who has 318,000 followers on Instagram, shared the PGA Tour’s post on her Instagram story. She wrote in the caption,

“Ok this is coming up… Practice mode starts now lol.”

Image via Sabrina Andolpho’s Instagram Story/@sabrina.andolpho

The golf influencer’s appearance in the last Creator Classic of the year won’t be her first time competing in the event. In May, she was also in the field for the Creator Classic at Philadelphia Cricket Club, which was held ahead of the Truist Championship.

Sabrina Andolpho teamed up with Marques Brownlee and Sean Walsh to compete in the tournament. Her team made it to the final playoff, battling it out against team Josh Richards, Erik Anders Lang, and Brad Dalke.

Andolpho’s team lost the title by missing a putt and making a triple bogey on the par-4 18th hole, while Richards’ team won after making a bogey on the same hole.

The first Creator Classic of the year was held in March at TPC Sawgrass ahead of the Players Championship. Golf influencer Grant Horvat won the tournament after sinking a birdie putt for the win.

Creator Classic at East Lake: Field, format, how to watch, prize money

The final Creator Classic of the year will be live streamed from East Lake Golf Club on Wednesday, Aug 20, one day before the Tour Championship kicks off. The 12-player field will compete for a total prize money of $100,000.

Golfers in the Creator Classic at East Lake will compete in eight holes of stroke-play starting from the course's 10th hole. The top four golfers and ties will then proceed to East Lake’s 18th hole for a sudden-death playoff.

Here’s the full field of creators expected to tee off at the tournament in less than three weeks:

Luke Kwon

Tisha Alyn

Sabrina Andolpho of Golf Girl Games

Gabby Golf Girl

Peter Finch

Micah Morris

Chris Solomon of No Laying Up

Roger Steele

Good Good's Garrett Clark

Good Good's Brad Dalke

Good Good's Sean Walsh

Daniel Saloner

The one-day event will kick off at 3:45 p.m. ET and fans can catch all the action via the following platforms:

PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel

YouTube TV

GOLF Channel

ESPN+

Pluto TV

Roku

Samsung TV Plus

Prime Video

Fire TV

Tubi

Xumo Play

LG Channels

