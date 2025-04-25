"I like it"; "Real idiots making decisions" – Fans divided over reported overhaul of Tour Championship format

The TOUR Championship may see some major changes this year. As per reports, the vote on the same is expected to happen in the next couple of weeks.

NUCLR Golf posted what the proposed changes in the TOUR Championship format are, as per Golf Week. These changes pertain to playing format, cut lines among other things.

"Golf Week details changes coming to the TOUR Championship format with a vote happening in the next couple weeks. No more starting strokes, no match play, possible cut line to make round of 16, 8 players advance to Saturday, top 4 advance to Sunday with 5-8 competing for final position."

Fans are divided over these proposed changes. While some welcomed them with open arms, others criticized them.

"I like it. Hate the starting stroke format. I don't even watch the tour championship because of it."

"These are some outstanding changes. MUCH better than what it was last year," one fan wrote.

Since the TOUR Championship is a season-ending tournament, some fans believed these proposed changes would erase the significance of the entire season.

"So how do you factor in season long performance?" one fan questioned.

"What’s the point in calling it the season long race if the person whose had the best season doesn’t get an advantage?" another chimed in.

However, some fans felt that these proposed changes were not necessary and expressed their disappointment over them.

"We got some real idiots making decisions around these parts"

"Only 4 make it to Sunday? eliminates someone storming back from behind," one fan commented.

"There’s a reason why it doesn’t go that well" - Adam Scott on why match play isn't the preferred format for the TOUR Championship

Adam Scott (Source: Imagn)

Adam Scott is on the PGA Tour Policy Board and spoke to Golfweek about the new proposed changes in the TOUR Championship this year. One of the biggest propositions out of them was eliminating match play.

He reasoned that that the entire season was played in a different format as opposed to the season-ending tournament. Scott mentioned that it was "hard to wrap your head" around it. He added that the players felt that there was match play in professional golf and there was "a reason why it doesn't go that well". The ace golfer stated why:

"I think the players felt like we had match play in pro golf and there’s a reason why it doesn’t go that well. Big names go out and TV dies. It seems compelling early in the week but when Nos. 1 and 2 lose early you’re in for a long weekend and there’s also not a lot of golf,"

Scott also mentioned that this decision was not taken overnight and discussions had taken place over months. Although "not every day, but three or four meetings" were held about these proposed changes. The Australian golfer himself had voiced his concerns over adopting match play in the season-ending tournament earlier this year.

As of now, the TOUR Championship will feature a stroke play format.

