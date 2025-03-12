Adam Scott gives major hint at the current state of the PGA Tour - PIF negotiations: "It may not be ultimately possible"

Australian professional golfer Adam Scott has been heavily involved in negotiations to reunite the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. In a press conference ahead of the Players Championship, Scott gave some hints regarding why the negotiations have seemingly slowed down.

Adam Scott turned pro in 2000 and has since secured 14 PGA Tour wins. He won the 2013 Masters Tournament and came in third position in the 2018 PGA Championship. The 44-year-old Australian golfer, alongside PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Tiger Woods, met with President Donald Trump in February to discuss how to reunify the PGA Tour and the PIF-funded league.

When asked about the biggest hang up and the current state of the negotiations, Scott took to the mic at TPC Sawgrass to say that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf work in different ways and there may not be a solution in sight after all.

“But yeah, I think the biggest hang-up is in how we see the highest level of competitive golf going forward. The product of LIV and the product of the PGA Tour work in very different ways. So I think the challenge is figuring out how that can come together and be really reunification, which is kind of what everyone is shooting for,” Adam Scott said. (Via ASAP Sports)

“Like I said, the Tour is being very careful and respectful of everyone and wanting to give everyone, the golf fans and the media and the players, the product that they want. But we’re starting from two different sides of this, so I think it’s hard to find the balance that’s acceptable for everybody. And it also may not be ultimately possible,” Scott added.

Adam Scott further shared that there was still an urgency for a tangible result with the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger and a final consensus would be in everyone’s best interest.

Moving on from the merger talks, the golfer also briefly touched on TGL, the new tech-infused golf league. He shared that TGL is very different from traditional golf and that it is a “made-for-television entertainment product” that he enjoys playing.

Adam Scott plays for the Boston Common Golf team on TGL. He plays alongside his teammates Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, and Hideki Matsuyama.

“Quite a difficult thing to solve”: Adam Scott speaks on PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger

In the press conference ahead of the Players Championship, Adam Scott answered some more questions concerning the timeline of negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. The interviewer asked if Scott and the rest of the PGA Tour board members were fatigued from the long negotiation process, seeing as a framework agreement was announced in 2023, but there was still no conclusion.

“I don’t know, I mean, I haven’t been involved in business negotiations and deals ever in my life, really, that last two years, two and a half years. It’s a long time. So I don’t know if that’s normal or not, but this obviously is quite a difficult thing to solve,” Adam Scott said. (Via ASAP Sports)

Scott also said that the PGA Tour is trying its best to find a solution while protecting the game and the positive influence it has had worldwide.

The 14-time PGA Tour winner is set to compete in the 2025 Players Championship against top golfers such as Rory McIlroy, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele.

