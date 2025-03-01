Masters champion Adam Scott returns to Florida in his $30,000,000 private jet

Former Masters champion Adam Scott recently jetted to Florida in his $30 million private jet (as per sherpareport.com). He had flown to the States from London.

Ad

The long nine-hour flight was tracked and posted about on social media. It is unclear why the ace golfer was in London.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Adam Scott is currently busy discussing the LIV Golf x PGA Tour negotiations. He recently visited the White House with fellow Player Director Tiger Woods and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan to meet US President Donald Trump.

Trump has taken an active interest in helping the negotiations between the two leagues. He had reportedly invited the leadership of both the Tours to the White House for a meeting recently.

Scott and Monahan had previously met with Trump to discuss the progress of the negotiations. Woods couldn't attend it, with the PGA Tour releasing a joint statement about the meeting.

Ad

Scott opened up about it at the Genesis Invitational to the Golf Channel. He said that Trump's interest in the negotiations was a "positive thing".

"It’s just a positive thing that the President of the United States is such a lover of the game of golf and understands some of the challenges facing the professional game at the moment," he said via NBC.

Ad

"Given how things are sitting with the Department of Justice among the professional game, this is all crazy stuff, he’s a lover of the game and hopefully will be very helpful for the professional game and help everybody move forward," he added.

When Adam Scott spoke about US President Donald Trump's love for golf

Adam Scott and US President Donald Trump (Source: Getty)

US President Donald Trump, an avid golfer, has also been an advocate for LIV Golf since its inception in 2022. Many of the Saudi-backed league's events were held on his golf courses.

Ad

Trump also shares a close bond with Tiger Woods. Iconic golfer Adam Scott believes the president can be "very helpful" in taking the LIV Golf x PGA Tour negotiations forward.

"The president is passionate about (golf), he owns several golf properties, fabulous destinations around the world. He has a relationship with Saudi Arabia and the Public Investment Fund. I genuinely think he’s a fan of the PGA Tour, as well, and he’s certainly a fan of Tiger Woods, most people are," he said (via NBC).

Ad

"Given this (a potential definitive agreement between the Tour and PIF) has been tied up he can be very helpful," Scott added.

In addition to discussing the reunification of golf, Adam Scott regularly competes at the PGA Tour events. The Australian golfer was last seen at the Genesis Invitational at TPC Scottsdale where he placed T37. He is also competing at TGL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback