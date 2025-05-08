The second Creator Classic event was held at the Philadelphia Cricket Club and players competed in teams of three. Josh Richard’s team won the tournament following a sudden-death playoff against Team Brownlee.

Ad

The PGA Tour’s Creator Classic features top golf creators competing in a single-day tournament. The event made its debut last year at East Lake Golf Club and it was a hit. This year, fans have been treated to not one but three Creator Classic events. The first was held in March, while the second just concluded at the Philly Cricket Club ahead of the Truist Championship.

The Creator Classic featured names such as Paige Spiranac, Brad Dalke, and Josh Richards. The field comprised 12 players divided into four teams. They teed off on the back-nine of Philly Cricket’s Wissahickon course, and Marques Brownlee and Josh Richards’ teams raced to the top of the leaderboard.

Ad

Trending

Team Richards and Team Brownlee headed into a heated sudden-death playoff on the 18th. During the playoff, Team Brownlee made a quadruple bogey and Team Richards rolled a bogey putt to claim the title.

Here are the scores from the Creator Classic at Philadelphia Cricket Club.

1 - Marques Brownlee, Sean Walsh, and Sabrina Andolpho: +3 (Playoff)

T2 - Josh Richards, Brad Dalke, and Erik Anders Lang: +8 (Playoff winners)

T2 - Tyler Tony, Matt Scharff, and Paige Spiranac: +8

T2 - Kyle Lowry, Josh Kelley, and Claire Hogle: +8

Ad

Following the conclusion of the competition, popular golf influencer Paige Spiranac spoke about the format, saying it was “chaotic” but “way more fun” compared to traditional stroke play.

Notably, the third and final Creator Classic event of the year will be held at East Lake Golf Club and the field is yet to be unveiled.

Who won the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass?

The first Creator Classic event of the year was held at TPC Sawgrass ahead of the Players Championship. The field comprised 10 players, including Grant Horvat, George Bryan, and Roger Steel.

Ad

The tournament was held on TPC Sawgrass’ back nine. After eight holes, the top three players advanced into a playoff on the par-three 17th hole. Grant Horvat and George Bryan finished with one-over, while Chris Solomon was behind them with two-over.

The three players headed into a playoff and Horvat claimed victory after holing a 15-foot birdie.

After the event came to an end, Horvat admitted that he was anxious while on the course. He said via Sky Sports:

Ad

“At the beginning of the day, that was the most nervous I've ever been, and I think today I kind of proved something to myself, that I can handle the nerves. In the past, I've got so tight and kind of guided it, and today I was actually swinging pretty free. It was awesome.”

Ad

Here’s a look at the leaderboard from the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass:

T1: Grant Horvat (+1)

T1: George Bryan (+1)

3: Chris Solomon (+2)

4: Roger Steele (+3)

5: Fat Perez (+4)

T6: Kyle Berkshire (+6)

T6: Tisha Alyn (+6)

T6: Gabby Golf Girl (+6)

T6: Wesley Bryan (+6)

10: Trent Ryan (+29)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More