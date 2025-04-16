Grant Horvat shares insight into Charlie Woods' development as golfer after disappointing 2024 season

Popular golf content creator Grant Horvat recently offered insights into Charlie Woods's development as a golfer. While appearing on the Smylie Show's latest episode, Horvat discussed his experience playing with Charlie in Jupiter, Florida, and his observations on Tiger Woods' son's growth.

Grant Horvat picked Charlie for his 'dream collab' and then talked about the 16-year-old golfer. Speaking to hosts Smylie Kaufman and Charley Hulme, Horvat stated:

"Charlie's awesome. We actually play a good bit together in Jupiter, I'm playing with him Friday, actually. So he's awesome and we have a great time together. And he's maturing and getting so much better at golf."

"When I did the video with Tiger we got to talk about Charlie for a little bit before the video started. And like he's just growing up super fast and hitting the ball so far. So yeah, it's been a lot of fun hanging with him, but that would be our dream collab for sure," Horvat added. [38:05]

Meanwhile, Charlie Woods' 2024 season saw struggles in key events. In May, Woods appeared to qualify for the U.S. Open at the Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in Port St. Lucie. He shot a nine-over 81 and finished T-61 out of 74 players. In June, he bounced back by qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur with a one-under 71 at Eagle Trace Golf Club. However, at the Oakland Hills in July, he failed to make the cut after scoring 22-over-par.

Additionally, Charlie Woods also had a few notable moments in his 2024 season. During the PNC Championship, he made his first career hole-in-one. In the South Florida PGA Junior Cup, he secured his first SFPGA Medalist Tour title and junior major by finishing as the only player under par 73-68-73 at BallenIsles Country Club.

Additionally, Charlie helped his team at the Benjamin school to secure a victory in the District 13-1A championship, finishing sixth individually with a 1-over 73. At 15, Charlie was qualified for the USGA event by shooting a 1-under 71 at Eagle Trace Golf Club. After discussing Horvat's stand for Charlie Woods's performance let's look at his own at the 2025 Creator Classic.

Grant Horvat reflects on the Creator Classic win

Grant Horvat won the second edition of the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass in March 2025. This event was held just ahead of the 2025 Players Championship. Horvat, who boasts over one million followers on his YouTube channel, discussed his win and the idea of possibly playing on the PGA Tour.

While appearing on the Dan on Golf show, hosted by Dan Rapaport, Grant Horvat revealed his thoughts on a potential PGA Tour event appearance. He said,

"I've thought about that. I don't know right now. I'd have to look within myself, and I have to really see if I want to put myself back in one of those situations. But, yeah, I don't know. I think that's the answer I have. I truly don't know what I would do. I think, right now, I just love doing YouTube videos."

Moving forward, Grant Horvat admitted his surprise about winning the Creator Classic event.

"The Creator Classic happened and that was awesome - I never expected to win it. But it definitely showed me a little something, I will say, it kinda fired me up a little bit after I made that putt to win it," he added.

Before Horvat, Luke Kwon had won the inaugural event of the Creator Classic in August 2024. Kwon has since competed on the Asian Tour. Meanwhile, Horvat hasn't confirmed any plans to follow the same path as of now, but recently claimed he received an invitation to play in the PGA Tour event.

