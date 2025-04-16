Golf insider Chad Mumm reacts to Grant Horvat’s 'invitation' to PGA Tour event

Golf insider Chad Mumm recently called out a fan on social media as he reacted to Grant Horvat's 'invitation' to the PGA Tour event. Grant Horvat is one of the most popular golf influencers out there. Till now, Horvat has collaborated with multiple popular figures in the sport, including the legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

The 2025 Creator Classic winner has developed a growing connection with the Saudi's PIF-backed league, LIV Golf. Grant Horvat's bond with LIV Golf has strengthened over time with collaborations like a 2v2 match with Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. Grant Horvat also competed in The Duels at Trump National Doral.

He recently got into the LIV-PGA rift after claiming he received an invitation to play in a PGA Tour event. Reacting to Horvart's recent update, Chad Mumm publicly called out an X user, ProGolfCritic. In the quoted repost of Grant Horvat's tweet, Mumm wrote:

"Remember when these guys were all banned for playing in LIV duels? Was always BS. @ProGolfCritic I’m specifically calling you out because you have zero credibility now and nobody can deny it."

In the past, reportedly, golfers have faced bans for playing in LIV events, due to the strict stance of the PGA Tour. This controversial move brought PGAT into the crossfire of 11 LIV Golfers who sued the PIF-backed league for its alleged malpractices.

Grant Horvat helped LIV Golf with The Duels by letting them use his platform on YouTube for broadcast. The nine-hole scramble event featured six two-man teams, where Horvat paired up with Lefty. Apart from LIV Golfers, other teams had popular influencers like Rick Shiels, the Bryan Bros, Fat Perez, and Luke Kwon.

As per his tweet, Horvat has a chance to compete in this year's Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course in California. The golf influencer earned his invitation to this event via the sponsor's exemption category. If he tees off at the golf course in Truckee, California, on July 14, he will get a chance to play alongside some of the most popular PGA Tour professionals.

Grant Horvat shares his take on playing in a PGA Tour event

The golf content creator has been instrumental in making content with both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Way before he received an invite to play in the $4,000,000 event, Horvat once expressed what he thinks if he ever got to play in a PGA Tour event.

While talking on Dan Rapaport's Dan On Golf Show after his Creator Classic win last month, Grant Horvat said:

"I don't know right now. I'd have to look within myself and I have to really see if I want to put myself back in one of those situations. But, yeah, I don't know. I think that's the answer I have. I truly don't know what I would do. I think, right now, I just love doing YouTube videos."

While talking about this year's Creator Classic win and the 17th hole birdie, Horvat said:

"Never expected to win it. But it definitely showed me a little something, I will say, it kinda fired me up a little bit after I made that putt to win it... it fired me up a little bit, but I don't know"

Horvat currently has around 1.15 million subscribers on YouTube, where he shares collab videos, challenges and golf-based content. He also has a staggering 844k followers on his Instagram profile. He has garnered millions of views and reactions through his content over the years.

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More