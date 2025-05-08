Paige Spiranac dons stylish green outfit in a close finish at the PGA Tour Creator Classic

The second event in the Creator Classic series was held on Wednesday, May 7, and Paige Spiranac was in the field. She was spotted donning a fashionable green outfit at the tournament.

Ad

In her junior days, Spiranac had a successful amateur golf career with five titles in Colorado's junior golf circuit. Following that, her professional golf career lasted only for a year after she debuted on the Cactus Tour in 2016. She also attempted to secure her LPGA Tour card that same year but fell short.

The American model does not play professional golf anymore, but she is considered one of the biggest golf influencers in the world. She is also a golf instructor and has a YouTube channel that boasts over 444,000 subscribers.

Ad

Trending

Paige Spiranac competed in the Creator Classic at the Philadelphia Cricket Club alongside other top golf personalities such as Sean Walsh and Josh Richards. Following the conclusion of the tournament, she reposted a video that captured her swing as she took a shot on the 15th hole.

In the video, she can be seen sporting an all-green outfit paired with black sunglasses and white sneakers. Take a look at the post here:

Ad

Still Taken from Paige Spiranac's Instagram Story_Image Source: Instagram/@_paige.renee

The Creator Classic was played in four three-man teams, and Paige Spiranac teamed up with Tyler Tony and Matt Scharff. They competed in an eight-hole alternate shot format, and the top two teams headed into a sudden-death playoff.

Ad

After playing the eight-hole alternates, Marques Brownlee and Josh Richards’ teams headed into the playoff from the 18th tee box. Josh Richards’ team claimed the title, while Paige Spiranac and the others finished at T2.

“So chaotic”: Paige Spiranac speaks on the Creator Classic at Philly Cricket

Following her near miss at the Creator Classic, Paige Spiranac acknowledged that the tournament’s format was “chaotic.” She said via the PGA Tour:

Ad

“That format is so chaotic. We had three plugged lies in bunkers, a shot OB. I think this is way more fun. There was a range of emotions that you see us go through all the time; I prefer alt-shot to traditional stroke play.”

“You want to watch the best players in the world play stroke play. You want to watch us (creators) die out here, and that is exactly what happened,” the American golf instructor added.

Ad

Notably, the former professional golfer also competed in the inaugural Creator Classic event last year, but the competition followed a different format. The 2024 Creator Classic featured 16 creators who played in single-man teams. Spiranac finished with 2-over while Luke Kwon claimed the victory with 1-under.

The first event in the 2025 Creator Classic series was held at TPC Sawgrass ahead of the Players Championship, but Spiranac did not compete in it. She appeared on the broadcast team alongside Dan Rapaport and other notable golf personalities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More