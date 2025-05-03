Paige Spiranac announces appearance at world’s first high-stakes par 3 tournament

Paige Spiranac is currently at The Grass League event in Scottsdale, Arizona. The golf influencer also conducted an Instagram takeover for the league’s official account for both days of the event.

Grass League is the first high-stakes par-3 golf league in the world. It organizes three events each year, with 36 holes played over two days on par-3 courses. The league features franchise-based teams comprising retired professionals, caddies, celebrities, influencers, and amateur golfers.

Spiranac, who has over 4 million Instagram followers, shared a photo carousel from the event, writing:

“Great day watching some amazing golf day 1 at the @grassleague! Excited for day 2.”

She also posted an Instagram Story that read:

"Vibes were high yesterday at @grassleague day 1. Make sure to tune in again today for the final round!! I'll be talking over the @grassleaugue account again.

Paige Spiranac at Grass League (Image via Instagram)

With Paige Spiranac managing the event’s digital presence, the league is aiming to grow its online reach. The tournament is being streamed live on Peacock.

PGA Tour players are restricted from the Grass League due to scheduling conflicts

The PGA Tour has made it clear that its active members are not allowed to participate in events like the Grass League due to potential scheduling conflicts. The Grass League’s May 2–3 event overlapped with the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and its December season-ending event set to clash with the Hero World Challenge.

While PGA Tour pros are not competing in the Grass League, Wyndham Clark has managed to stay involved by becoming a team owner.

In March, Clark acquired the San Diego Munis, one of the league’s founding franchises. His involvement as an owner does not violate Tour policy, allowing him to stay connected to the format without actively playing. His caddie, John Ellis, and Joe Greiner, Collin Morikawa’s caddie, are part of the team roster, but no active Tour players have participated.

Jake Hoselton, CEO of the Grass League, explained the appeal of their format to Golf.com:

“Par-3 golf is a standalone sport, It’s quicker, it’s more action-packed, but it’s still golf."

He added how the league’s two-person scramble format is accessible to both men and women of all ages, providing a level playing field:

"There’s opportunity here. Par-3 golf, and particularly the format that we use — the two-person scramble — lends itself the ability to have men and women ages 18 to 75 who are competitive. It levels the playing field. And all of golf’s greatest moments happen from 150 yards and in."

Co-founder Pete Wilson emphasized that the Grass League offers an ideal platform for players looking to improve their game and gain exposure. He noted that opportunities on the PGA Tour are limited, but the Grass League provides a viable alternative for players to continue developing their skills while also increasing their visibility through social media.

