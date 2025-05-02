Paige Spiranac reveals 'scary' experience at the doctor as she battles sickness ahead of Creator Classic

Paige Spiranac will make her second competitive appearance at the Creator Classic on May 7. The second edition of the exhibition contest will be held ahead of the Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Golf Course.

With only days left for the tournament, Spiranac revealed in her latest YouTube video that she had been dealing with some health struggles recently. She hoped to get better before teeing off at the Creator Classic next week.

"I haven't really been practicing that much I have been sick for the last almost three weeks now. Where because of sinus infection and other things I've been going to like doctors and stuff. So I'm not really sure what's going on but hopefully that gets figured out right before I have to go play," (6:34 - 6:52)

Paige Spiranac also mentioned a "scary experience" she had with a doctor when she was misdiagnosed. The former professional golfer further hoped that she would get in some practice to be ready for the Creator Classic next week.

"I went to the doctor and had like a really scary experience where she like misdiagnosed me and it was chaotic for like 24 hours. So it's been kind of a hectic couple of weeks and I haven't really worked on my game. So fingers crossed that once I get clubs back and maybe one or two more rounds under my belt then I'll be ready to go for the tournament," (6:52 - 7:18)

This time, the Creator Classic in May will follow a different format. Eight top golf creators will team up with four popular YouTubers. The contest will be between four teams of three members - two golf creators and one YouTuber.

The event will be played in an alternate-shot, grass score format. The top two teams will face each other in a hole-by-hole playoff on the par-4 18th hole.

Has Paige Spiranac ever played at the Creator Classic before?

Paige Spiranac at the 2024 Creator Classic (Source: Getty)

Paige Spiranac had competed at the inaugural Creator Classic in 2024. She was a part of the top 16 golf influencers who made up the field. The first-ever event of this kind was held before the Tour Championship at East Lake. Luke Kwon had won the debut edition of the contest.

The tournament received so much love from fans that the PGA Tour decided to organize three editions of the Creator Classic in the 2025 season. The first event was played ahead of the Players Championship earlier this year, with Grant Horvat winning the title. Spiranac was a part of the broadcasting team then.

She will return to the competitive field for the second edition in May. It will be held ahead of the Truist Championship. The third and final edition will take place before the Tour Championship in August.

