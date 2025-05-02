Rory McIlroy's next PGA Tour appearance after a disappointing 2025 Zurich Classic confirmed

Rory McIlroy is confirmed to play at the Truist Championship to be held from May 8th to 11th, 2025. He will enter the field next as the defending champion.

This would mark McIlroy's first appearance since a disappointing finish at the 2025 Zurich Classic. This will also mark his first individual competitive appearance since winning his first-ever Masters jacket in April. He has won the Truist Championship four times in the past.

While the complete field for the Truist Championship will be finalized after the conclusion of the ongoing CJ Cup Byron Nelson this week, so far the field is loaded with top golfers. Rory McIlroy will be up against the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Russell Henley, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose etc. for his title defense next week.

So far, McIlroy has been enjoying an incredible 2025 season, having won his maiden green jacket as well as two PGA Tour titles - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship.

Last week, he had participated in the Zurich Classic alongside his close friend and golfer Shane Lowry. The defending champions finished T12 with a total score of 22-under at the team event. The latter will also be a part of the Truist Championship field.

How did Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry perform in the Zurich Classic?

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at the 2025 Zurich Classic (Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry had a decent start to their title defense at the Zurich Classic last week, April 24-27. Playing in the fourball Round 1, the duo posted one eagle, seven birdies, and one bogey as a team to finish at 64.

In the foursomes Round 2, the close buddies hit one eagle, five birdies and four bogeys to score 69. The team event switched to fourball for the third round. McIlroy and Lowry recorded two eagles, eight birdies and one bogey to finish at 61.

In the foursomes final round on Sunday, the pair couldn't maintain the momentum from the day before. The golfers carded three bogeys and three birdies to close the day at even par. They slipped six spots in the leaderboard to finish the tournament at T12 with a total score 22-under.

Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin won the Zurich Classic this year.

