  • "That patience paid off" – Rory McIlroy gets 100% real about ending 17-year long Masters drought on The Tonight Show 

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 02, 2025 06:26 GMT
Rory McIlroy speaks about his Masters win at the Tonight Show (image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)
Rory McIlroy had once vowed that he wouldn’t attend The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon before winning the Masters. Now that he has won one, he was a guest on the latest episode on Thursday, May 1.

During the recent episode of the popular late-night show, McIlroy spoke about his 17-year-long resilience for the green jacket. He said that it took him some time, but he got there in the end.

While speaking to Fallon, Rory McIlroy revealed what he was thinking just after winning at Augusta National and completing his career Grand Slam.

"I'm just thinking, "Thank goodness that is over," he said. "So yeah, it was my 17th time playing the tournament. On my third time playing, way back in 2011, I had a four-shot lead going into the final round, but I wasn’t able to win. So it had been 14 years since that, 11 years trying to achieve the career Grand Slam."
"And I'd go back every year, and I'd put my positive hat on. I’d go with a good attitude. And every time I'd leave on that Sunday night and it wouldn't happen, you start to think, 'Is it ever going to be your time? Did I miss it? Have I lost my opportunity?' I think there's a good message in there about never giving up, keep coming back, be strong, be resilient. That patience paid off," he added.
How has Rory McIlroy fared at the Masters over the years?

Rory McIlroy poses with the trophy after winning The Masters 2025 (Image Source: Getty)
The Masters 2025 was Rory McIlroy's 17th appearance at the Masters Tournament, where he eventually ended his nearly eleven-year-long major drought. Overall, he has made 14 cuts at Augusta National and posted seven top-10 finishes.

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's results at the Masters over the years:

  • 2009: T20, -2 (72, 73, 71, 70)
  • 2010: CUT, +7 (74, 77)
  • 2011: T15, -4 (65, 69, 70, 80)
  • 2012: T40, +5 (71, 69, 77, 76)
  • 2013: T25, +2 (72, 70, 79, 69)
  • 2014: T8, E (71, 77, 71, 69)
  • 2015: 4, -12 (71, 71, 68, 66)
  • 2016: T10, +1 (70, 71, 77, 71)
  • 2017: T7, -3 (72, 73, 71, 69)
  • 2018: T5, -9 (69, 71, 65, 74)
  • 2019: T21, -5 (73, 71, 71, 68)
  • 2020: T5, -11 (75, 66, 67, 69)
  • 2021: CUT, +6 (76, 74)
  • 2022: 2, -7 (73, 73, 71, 64)
  • 2023: CUT, +5 (72, 77)
  • 2024: T22, +4 (71, 77, 71, 73)
  • 2025: P1, -11 (72, 66, 66, 73)
