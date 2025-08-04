Who is playing in the 2025 Creator Classic? Field explored

The 2025 Creator Classic Series will wrap up at East Lake Golf Club on Wednesday, August 20. The final event, called the Creator Classic at East Lake, will be streamed live from 3:45 p.m. ET across multiple platforms, including YouTube, YouTube TV, ESPN+, GOLF Channel.Players will compete on holes 10 through 17 in a stroke-play format. The top four scores, plus ties, will advance to a playoff on hole 18. This year’s event adds a $100,000 winner-take-all prize. NUCLR GOLF announced the field of this event in an X post they shared on August 4. Here's the X post:The field features many returning creators. Luke Kwon, the first-ever Creator Classic champion, is back alongside Tisha Alyn, Gabby Golf Girl, Sabrina Andolpho from “Golf Girl Games,” Peter Finch, Micah Morris, Roger Steele, and Chris Solomon from “No Laying Up.” Good Good Golf members Garrett Clark, Brad Dalke, and Sean Walsh are also competing.Fans attending in person can visit the new “YouTube Clubhouse,” located near holes 16 and 17. The area includes simulators, lounge spaces, refreshments, and interactive setups. More than 50 creators will also attend a Creator Collective meetup, offering them a chance to connect with each other and YouTube teams.The tournament will be covered with full broadcast production, including ShotLink data, Trackman shot tracing, and drone visuals. Shane Bacon will lead the commentary team, with on-course updates from Paige Spiranac and Dan Rapaport. Pro Shop Studios, which helped produce Netflix’s Full Swing, is behind the event’s production alongside PGA TOUR Studios. With that, let's learn who won the previous two Creator Classic events of this year.Who Won the First and Second Creator Classic of 2025?The PGA Tour’s Creator Classic has quickly become a fan-favorite event, bringing together some of the most popular golf creators for a fun and competitive one-day tournament. After a successful debut in 2024, the series returned this year with not one, but three events.The first Creator Classic of 2025 was held in March at TPC Sawgrass. Ten golf creators teed it up on the course’s back nine, including familiar faces like Grant Horvat, George Bryan, and Roger Steele. After eight holes, the top three scorers moved on to a playoff on the iconic par-3 17th. Horvat and Bryan tied at one-over, while Chris Solomon followed at two-over. In the playoff, Horvat sank a clutch 15-foot birdie putt to secure the win.Leaderboard from TPC Sawgrass:• T1: Grant Horvat (+1)• T1: George Bryan (+1)• 3: Chris Solomon (+2)• 4: Roger Steele (+3)• 5: Fat Perez (+4)• T6: Kyle Berkshire (+6)• T6: Tisha Alyn (+6)• T6: Gabby Golf Girl (+6)• T6: Wesley Bryan (+6)• 10: Trent Ryan (+29)The second Creator Classic took place at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, just before the Truist Championship. Unlike the first event, this one was a team competition with four squads of three players each. The lineup included Josh Richards, Marques Brownlee, Paige Spiranac, and Brad Dalke, among others.Players teed off on the back nine of the Wissahickon course, and it soon became a tight contest between Team Richards and Team Brownlee. Both teams ended regulation tied, forcing a sudden-death playoff on the 18th hole. Team Brownlee had a tough hole, carding a quadruple bogey. Team Richards rolled in a bogey to take home the title.Team Scores from Philly Cricket Club:• 1: Marques Brownlee, Sean Walsh, Sabrina Andolpho (+3) – Playoff• T2: Josh Richards, Brad Dalke, Erik Anders Lang (+8) – Playoff winners• T2: Tyler Tony, Matt Scharff, Paige Spiranac (+8)• T2: Kyle Lowry, Josh Kelley, Claire Hogle (+8)