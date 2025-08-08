  • home icon
  Melania Trump responds after James Carville apologizes & removes controversial podcast linking First Lady to Epstein

By Vaishnavi Sah
Published Aug 08, 2025 13:41 GMT
James Carville and Melania Trump (All Images via Getty)
James Carville and Melania Trump (All Images via Getty)

First Lady of the US, Melania Trump, recently responded to an apology from political consultant James Carvill, who had made false claims connecting her to late s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

For context, James Carville opened the August 7 episode of his Politics War Room podcast by revealing that following the previous week's episode, where he sat down with journalist Judd Legum, he received a letter from Melania's attorney. According to James, the complaint targeted the title of "one of those YouTube videos from that episode," and comments made by him regarding the First Lady.

He added that after reviewing Melania's complaint, he decided to take down the video and remove the comments in question. He also issued an apology to Melania and said he wanted to take back what he had said.

"In last week's podcast episode, we spoke with Judd Legum. After the episode, we received a letter from Melania Trump's lawyer ... We took a look at what they complained about, and we took down the video and edited out those comments from the episode. I also take back these statements and apologize," Cavill stated.
The original video, which was promptly deleted, was titled The Epstein connection: Trump & Melania. Meanwhile, on August 7, the First Lady addressed his latest comments on her official X handle, posting a transcript of James' apology alongside a crossed-out image of the YouTube video in question.

President Trump weighs in on Melania Trumps' response to James Carville's apology

On August 8, following Melania Trump's public response to James Carville, President Donald Trump praised his wife on Truth Social. The post was accompanied by a link to a Daily Mail article, titled Melania Trump earns groveling apology from James Carville.

"Melania is GREAT!!!" President Trump wrote on Truth Social.
POTUS Donald Trump on Truth Social (Image via X/@FLOTUSReport)
POTUS Donald Trump on Truth Social (Image via X/@FLOTUSReport)

According to FOX News, Melania took issue with the way James Carville described the circumstances under which she first met President Trump. In a statement to the outlet, published on August 8, aide to the first lady, Nick Clemens, stated:

"First Lady Melania Trump’s attorneys are actively ensuring immediate retractions and apologies by those who spread malicious, defamatory falsehoods. The true account of how the First Lady met President Trump is in her best-selling book, 'Melania.'"

However, this is not the first time in recent days that Melania's attorney has sent out legal letters. On August 1, Melania posted a tweet about The Daily Beast about issuing an apology and taking down an article that claimed a modeling agent linked to Epstein had introduced Melania to President Trump.

"Daily Beast Apologies and Retracts Article Alleging a Melania Trump–Jeffrey Epstein Link," the First Lady wrote on X.
The Inauguration Of Donald J. Trump As The 47th President (Image via Getty)
The Inauguration Of Donald J. Trump As The 47th President (Image via Getty)

The article detailed claims made by author Michael Wolff on The Daily Beast podcast dated July 26, 2025, per The New York Post.

"She’s introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with. She’s introduced to Trump that way…Epstein knows her well," Wolff alleged.

However, the story was immediately taken down by the outlet on Thursday, July 31. The editors' note posted on their official site stated:

"Editor’s Note. After this story was published, The Beast received a letter from First Lady Melania Trump’s attorney challenging the headline and framing of the article. After reviewing the matter, the Beast has taken down the article and apologizes for any confusion or misunderstanding."
According to The New York Post, The Daily Beast also deleted all the traces of the article from its website, including the original headline, body text, image, and URL.

About the author
Vaishnavi Sah

Vaishnavi Sah

Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.

With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.

One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.

As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.

Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
