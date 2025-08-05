  • home icon
  Martina Navratilova takes a sarcastic dig at Donald Trump after reports of his name in Epstein files come to light

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Aug 05, 2025 17:48 GMT
Donald Trump, Martina Navratilova - Image Source: Getty
Martina Navratilova acted surprised at the news of Donald Trump's name being redacted from more than 100,000 Epstein files by the FBI and took a sarcastic dig at him. These files contain the records and evidence detailing American financier Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex trafficking network.

In a report published in Bloomberg, journalist Jason Leopold reported that an FBI FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) team redacted Trump’s name from these files and haven't provided any concrete rationale yet for the act. However, the personnel who performed the redaction confirmed that these were done on the grounds of protection of the privacy of Trump and other prominent figures.

"While we have labored to provide the public with maximum information regarding Epstein and ensured examination of any evidence in the government’s possession, it is the determination of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted," announced FBI in their July 2025 statement.
Navratilova came across the Bloomberg report on X and took a dig at the President. Condemning Trump, she wrote:

"See??? trump barely knew the guy!!!!"
Martina Navratilova expressed her interest in Donald Trump's involvement with Epstein and reacted to the news of Elon Musk revealing the President's name being in the files during their public fallout.

Martina Navratilova called out Donald Trump on claiming his name in Epstein files to be 'fake'

Martina Navratilova called out President Donald Trump over blaming former FBI Director James Comey and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for wrongly including his name in the Epstein files.

In a statement during his bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland last week, Trump said:

"I haven't been overly interested in it. It's a hoax that's been built up by those, way beyond proportion. Those files were run by the worst scum on earth. They were run by Comey, they were run by Garland, they were run by Biden. Those files were run for four years by those people."
Navratilova dismissed his claims and alleged that his reaction stemmed from his fear of getting charged. Sharing a post on X, she wrote:

"He is scared"

The 18-time Grand Slam Champion showed disgust at the President for allegedly making sexual comments on his daughter, Ivanka Trump, as well. She was appalled by the accounts provided by Miles Taylor in his 2023 book Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from Trump's Revenge.

Edited by Luke Koshi
