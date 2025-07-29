"He is scared" - Martina Navratilova calls out Donald Trump after US President claims Democrats could've 'put fake things in' Epstein file

Martina Navratilova made her stance clear after US President Donald Trump blamed former FBI Director James B. Comey and former US Attorney General Merrick Garland for planting his name in the ever-controversial Epstein files. Trump and financial advisor Jeffrey Epstein were longstanding friends until the latter's arrest for child trafficking sparked global outrage, thus leading to his suicide in a jail cell. Martina Navratilova, who once dominated the sporting world with her tennis flair, also made headlines for her outspoken criticism of Donald Trump. She even publicly took a dig at Trump by wearing an 'Impeach' hat in a Wimbledon legends' doubles match in 2019. Continuing to share her views against the administration, the Czech-American claimed that Trump got scared when accusations surrounding his association with the Epstein files came to the fore. The Epstein files are a vast trove of documents, including the late financier's sex crimes, witnesses, and more, uncovered during the investigations. Since then, Trump has been constantly pressed by his people for more information on the case. Recently, he made headlines for blaming the former attorney general, Merrick Garland, and FBI Director James Comey for adding his name to the controversial files (during a conversation with British PM Keir Starmer). Trump dismissing the claims and calling the accusations a 'hoax' didn't settle well with Martina Navratilova. The gay rights activist called him out, writing:&quot;He is scared&quot;In his statement, Trump stated:&quot;I haven't been overly interested in it. It's a hoax that's been built up by those, way beyond proportion. Those files were run by the worst scum on earth. They were run by Comey, they were run by Garland, they were run by Biden. Those files were run for four years by those people.&quot;Martina Navratilova has been supportive of Trump's cause of protecting women's sports by banning transgender participation. Martina Navratilova lambasted the act of dictatorship after Donald Trump posters reportedly went up on government buildingsNavratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals - Day 5 - (Source: Getty)Martina Navratilova, who became a US citizen in 1981 after her shift from Czechoslovakia, has been a staunch protester of fascism and often shares her opinions on social media. In May 2025, Trump's poster installation on the US Department of Agricuture's garnered criticism from the former tennis legend, who joined forces with podcaster Fred Wellman, slamming the act as massively fascist.&quot; Fascist, communist- take your pick. It is a f&amp;%#$&amp;g dictatorship.&quot;Navratilova boasted an illustrious tennis career, winning a record 59 Grand Slam titles across singles, doubles and mixed doubles.