  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "He is scared" - Martina Navratilova calls out Donald Trump after US President claims Democrats could've 'put fake things in' Epstein file

"He is scared" - Martina Navratilova calls out Donald Trump after US President claims Democrats could've 'put fake things in' Epstein file

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Jul 29, 2025 10:30 GMT
Martina Navratilova and Donald Trump
Martina Navratilova and Donald Trump; All sources - Getty

Martina Navratilova made her stance clear after US President Donald Trump blamed former FBI Director James B. Comey and former US Attorney General Merrick Garland for planting his name in the ever-controversial Epstein files. Trump and financial advisor Jeffrey Epstein were longstanding friends until the latter's arrest for child trafficking sparked global outrage, thus leading to his suicide in a jail cell.

Ad

Martina Navratilova, who once dominated the sporting world with her tennis flair, also made headlines for her outspoken criticism of Donald Trump. She even publicly took a dig at Trump by wearing an 'Impeach' hat in a Wimbledon legends' doubles match in 2019.

Continuing to share her views against the administration, the Czech-American claimed that Trump got scared when accusations surrounding his association with the Epstein files came to the fore. The Epstein files are a vast trove of documents, including the late financier's sex crimes, witnesses, and more, uncovered during the investigations.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Since then, Trump has been constantly pressed by his people for more information on the case. Recently, he made headlines for blaming the former attorney general, Merrick Garland, and FBI Director James Comey for adding his name to the controversial files (during a conversation with British PM Keir Starmer).

Trump dismissing the claims and calling the accusations a 'hoax' didn't settle well with Martina Navratilova. The gay rights activist called him out, writing:

Ad
"He is scared"
Ad

In his statement, Trump stated:

"I haven't been overly interested in it. It's a hoax that's been built up by those, way beyond proportion. Those files were run by the worst scum on earth. They were run by Comey, they were run by Garland, they were run by Biden. Those files were run for four years by those people."
Ad

Martina Navratilova has been supportive of Trump's cause of protecting women's sports by banning transgender participation.

Martina Navratilova lambasted the act of dictatorship after Donald Trump posters reportedly went up on government buildings

Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals - Day 5 - (Source: Getty)
Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals - Day 5 - (Source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova, who became a US citizen in 1981 after her shift from Czechoslovakia, has been a staunch protester of fascism and often shares her opinions on social media. In May 2025, Trump's poster installation on the US Department of Agricuture's garnered criticism from the former tennis legend, who joined forces with podcaster Fred Wellman, slamming the act as massively fascist.

Ad
" Fascist, communist- take your pick. It is a f&%#$&g dictatorship."

Navratilova boasted an illustrious tennis career, winning a record 59 Grand Slam titles across singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications