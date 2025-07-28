  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Martina Navratilova
  "Just can't help but cheat" - Martina Navratilova slams Donald Trump after President's questionable golfing moment goes viral

"Just can't help but cheat" - Martina Navratilova slams Donald Trump after President's questionable golfing moment goes viral

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Jul 28, 2025 13:03 GMT
Martina Navratilova (left), Donald Trump (right), Sources: Getty
Martina Navratilova (left), Donald Trump (right), Sources: Getty

Martina Navratilova lambasted Donald Trump after a viral video showed the US President seemingly cheating at golf. Navratilova is among the most vociferous critics of Trump from the world of tennis, and has repeatedly called out the 79-year-old over his actions and words.

On Sunday, July 27, a video featuring Trump gained significant traction on X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms. In it, the US President could be seen arriving in a cart at a bunker at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Scotland. A caddie following Trump subsequently tossed a ball on the ground before the President seemingly pretended to have made the shot himself.

Former WTA No. 1 and 18-time singles Major champion Martina Navratilova took notice of the viral moment and delivered a scathing reaction to it, bringing up not just his infamous 'cheating' episodes on the golf course, but also the ones away from it.

"Roflmao… he just can’t help but cheat in everything- on his wives, his real estate, taxes and of course Golf…. ," Navratilova wrote on X.
However, not everyone on X agreed with the 68-year-old Czech-American tennis legend's take. Some argued that such acts during golf practice aren't unusual.

"You know if you’re just out practicing there’s nothing wrong with what he’s doing. There are better things you can pick on," one wrote.
"So Martina … he played 4 holes yesterday. He was practicing. You ever warm up and let the ball bounce twice before you hit it? You were doing the same thing. Disappointed," added another.
There were also some users who echoed Martina Navratilova's sentiments.

"I don't know why everyone is so shocked, he's a notorious golf cheater. If anyone at his clubs calls him out, he has them kicked out," stated one.
"Speaks volumes about the man," another chimed in.

This isn't the first time that Navratilova has called Trump out over his golfing antics.

"Can't imagine how bad the other golfers are" - Martina Navratilova after Donald Trump announced championship victory at self-owned golf club

Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)
Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)

In March this year, as the Midwest reeled from the effects of multiple devastating tornadoes, Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social, announcing his Golf Club Championship win at Palm Beach County's Trump International Golf Club. The post was reshared by a critic of the President on X, who slammed him for golfing while the Midwest struggled desperately in the face of natural calamities.

Martina Navratilova also weighed in, as she labeled Trump a "cheater".

"Can’t imagine how bad the other golfers are… hard to beat this cheater though," Navratilova wrote.

Around a week ago, the Czech-American had questioned Trump's mental health after the 79-year-old shared an AI-generated video of former President Barack Obama being arrested.

Edited by Sudipto Pati
