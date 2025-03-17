Martina Navratilova trolls Donald Trump over golf championship win at his own club, labels him a 'cheater'

Martina Navratilova has slammed US President Donald Trump for announcing that he had won a golf championship in his club. She was one of the top tennis players before retiring in 2006.

Ad

The Tennis Channel analyst took a hit at Trump after he posted about winning a golf championship at Trump International Golf Club as the Midwest battles devastating tornados. One user on X shared Trump's statement, which read:

"I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club, in Palm Beach County, Florida. Such a great honor! The Awards dinner is tonight, at the Club. I want to thank the wonderful Golf staff, and all of the many fantastic golfers, that participated in the event. Such fun!"

Ad

Trending

The user wrote:

"As the Midwest is recovering from this weekend's deadly tornados, this fat f****r's out golfing."

Resharing this tweet, Martina Navratilova lashed out at Donald Trump:

"Can’t imagine how bad the other golfers are… hard to beat this cheater though."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last week, the tennis legend criticized the US President over remarks about Canada.

Martina Navratilova targets Donald Trump on Canada

Martina Navratilova has slammed Donald Trump's latest comment on Canada. He said:

"Canada only works as a state. We don't need anything that they have. As a state, it would be one of the great states anywhere. This would be the most incredible country visually. If you look at a map, they drew an artificial line right through it, between Canada and the US, it's just a straight, artificial line.

Ad

Somebody did it a long time ago. Many many decades ago. Makes no sense. It's so perfect as a great and cherished state. Keeping, ‘Oh, Canada,’ the national anthem, I love it. I think it’s great. Keep it. But it’ll be for the state. One of our greatest states, maybe our greatest state." [00:44]

Ad

Navratilova replied to a tweet containing a clip of the address:

"Just shut up about Canada!!! What the eff is wrong with you? Canada doesn’t want to be the 51st state. How about you fix the economy first??? All talk and no good action."

Expand Tweet

Navratilova also criticized Trump last week for calling US media outlets "illegal".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback