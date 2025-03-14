Martina Navratilova ridicules Donald Trump after $4.7 billion-worth President's latest verbal attack on Canada 

Martina Navratilova did not take kindly to Donald Trump's latest remarks on Canada, with the $4.7 billion-worth US President (as per Forbes) laying bare an intent to turn the country into an American state. According to Navratilova, Trump's similar views on Panama Canal, Greenland and Gaza simply cannot be realized in time through a peaceful approach.

Ad

Recently, Navratilova caught wind of a video on X (formerly Twitter), featuring a clip of President Donald Trump addressing the media sitting inside The Oval Office. At one point of time during the address, Trump said:

"Canada only works as a state. We don't need anything that they have (referring to the trade of Canadian goods in the US). As a state, it would be one of the great states anywhere. This would be the most incredible country visually. If you look at a map, they drew an artificial line right through it, between Canada and the US, it's just a straight, artificial line. Somebody did it a long time ago. Many many decades ago. Makes no sense." (at 0:44)

Ad

Trending

"It's so perfect as a great and cherished state. Keeping, ‘Oh, Canada,’ the national anthem, I love it. I think it’s great. Keep it. But it’ll be for the state. One of our greatest states, maybe our greatest state," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Incensed by Donald Trump's fresh attack on the US' neighbors, Martina Navratilova delivered a scathing reaction. The former WTA No. 1 and 18-time singles Grand Slam champion claimed that Canada has no desire to become a US state. The Czech-American also lambasted Trump over the current state of the US economy.

"Just shut up about Canada!!! What the eff is wrong with you? Canada doesn’t want to be the 51st state. How about you fix the economy first??? All talk and no good action," Navratilova wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a separate post, the 68-year-old ridiculed Trump's stated intentions of expanding US territory by annexing other countries and regions. Navratilova asked a series of questions in this particular post, also bringing up Trump's claim that he wants to bring peace and end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"So far trump wants to take over the Panama Canal, Greenland, Gaza and annex Canada- is this what he means by America First? And when will he stop wanting to occupy other countries and locations? And Mr No War only PEACE- how exactly will he take over Canada? Peacefully???"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier this month, Navratilova lashed out at the press secretary of The White House over her vague response to a question related to the US economy.

Martina Navratilova accuses White House press secretary of 'lying' about stock market drop's potential impact on government reforms

In Picture: Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)

The US stock market struggles sparked questions on the subject, with Fox correspondent Peter Doocy asking White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt about the potential effects of the precarious economic situation on government reforms. Leavitt's answer lacked specifics, with the White House press secretary saying:

Ad

"There’s great indication to be optimistic about where the economy stands and the American people, investors, CEOs, small business owners but most importantly workers should bet on President Trump."

Unimpressed by the generalized nature of the answer, Martina Navratilova reacted with a brief but stinging accusation.

"She is a shameless liar," Navratilova wrote on X.

The former No. 1 and 18-time singles Major winner has also kept up with her criticism of other high-profile names in the Trump administration such as Department of Government Efficiency chief Elon Musk and Vice President JD Vance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback