Martina Navratilova calls White House press secretary a 'shameless liar' over remarks on stock market drop

Martina Navratilova did not hesitate to slam White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt as she made unconvincing remarks while addressing the issue of the struggling stock market. The spokesperson in a briefing with the press on 12th March 2025, was asked to comment on how the current stock market situation might affect the administration’s government reform efforts by Fox correspondent Peter Doocy.

To this, Leavitt gave quite a generalized reply, highlighting the President's newly introduced America First trade policy and economic agenda.

“...There’s great indication to be optimistic about where the economy stands and the American people, investors, CEOs, small business owners but most importantly workers should bet on President Trump,” she said (an excerpt from the briefing).

The former World No. 1 was absolutely enraged with such an ignorant reply from the spokesperson. She posted on X (formerly Twitter) to criticize Leavitt as she reposted a clip of the exchange from a user who also disapproved of Leavitt's response.

"She is a shameless liar," Martina wrote.

This is, however, not the first time that the tennis legend has been honest in expressing her views on the current presidency and has often drawn light to the faults of the current government.

She has been particularly critical of President Donald Trump and his policies but recently cleared it up that she didn't have any personal hatred towards him.

"I don't hate Donald Trump" - Martina Navratilova's honest admission on the US President

Martina Navratilova made an honest confession on Donald Trump- Source: Getty

In a heated exchange with an X (formerly Twitter) user, former tennis star Martina Navratilova made an honest confession on her opinions of President Donald Trump. She initially made a harsh comment in response to the user who claimed Trump to be the greatest president in the past 100 years.

To this, the tennis legend replied by saying that he was quite the opposite in her opinion and said:

"History will prove trump to be by far the worst president ever- he is a dictator through and through- a dictator is not the same as small government."

However, she clarified through another post that she did not have any personal vendetta against him.

"I don’t hate trump- I hate his policies. Now go away Magat," said Martina Navratilova.

In other news, the 18-time Grand Slam champion, as an advocate of Women's rights, recently slammed the UN for letting Saudi Arabia chair their 69th session.

