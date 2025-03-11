Martina Navratilova questions Donald Trump after US President's impassioned defense of $358 billion-worth Elon Musk's Tesla against 'illegal' boycotts

18-time major singles champion Martina Navratilova has once again criticized Donald Trump's choice of words. Navratilova is a long-time critic of the new US president and often uses her various public platforms to contradict the New York businessman.

Ad

On this occasion, Navratilova was responding to a statement from Trump about his friend and colleague, Elon Musk, on Tuesday. Musk, who's worth $358 billion (according to Celebrity Net Worth), owns the Tesla vehicle company. Musk is a key figure in Donald Trump's new administration and has become a target of opposition groups unhappy with his running of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency).

Responding to an alleged call from his detractors to boycott Musk's cars, Trump took to his Truth Social account to lend his support to the multi-billionaire. He wrote in his post,

Ad

Trending

"The radical left lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World's great automakers, and Elon's "baby" in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for."

In typical fashion, Martina Navratilova immediately reposted the message on X (formerly Twitter) and challenged the US president on his wording.

Ad

"What exactly is illegal about a boycott? Hey donnie - it's called CHOICE," Navratilova wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Navratilova is correct to point out that a boycott cannot be illegal. Consumers can choose which products they buy and which products they don't, without breaking any laws.

Martina Navratilova is a long-term Trump adversary on social media

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024. - Source: Getty

In 2017, during Donald Trump's first presidential term, Martina Navratilova appeared on RTE's The Late Late Show. In no uncertain terms, the Czech-born naturalized American let the world know what she thought of Donald Trump.

Ad

"I think he is a threat to the world, not just our country. I'm trying to do my part, to figure out how to get involved, rather than just tweeting - that's not enough. I think he's sexist, and racist, and all of those things," Navratilova said.

Ad

Martina Navratilova continues to campaign for liberal issues, and she is a respected voice on the political left. Her 456,000 followers on X suggest that her dislike of Donald Trump and his new government will continue for as long as he is in the White House.

The legendary tennis player held the World No. 1 spot for 332 weeks in the 1970s and 1980s and captured 167 singles titles. She also won 59 major titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback