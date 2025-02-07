Martina Navratilova gives 4-word reaction to $5.7B-worth Donald Trump's claim about Democrats paying Politico

Martina Navratilova, the 18-time women's Major champion, has once again used her social media platform to make her views about Donald Trump known. Navratilova is a long-time critic of the USA's 47th president and is often moved to comment when Trump is in the news, which has been a constant since his inauguration on January 20.

This time she was responding to journalist Lesley Abravanel's posting of a CBS news story, which she prefaced with the words "Trump lied again." The story referred to Trump's claim that $8 million had been "stolen" by USAID (United States Agency for International Development) and funneled to the news media so that they'd write favorably about his political opponents.

CBS's story effectively debunked Trump's claim, concluding that:

"Trump's claim mischaracterizes the federal government's spending on subscriptions."

In typical fashion, Navratilova was quick to post on her X page in response to Abravanel's "Trump lied again" comment. She posted four simple words:

"What else is new?"

Navratilova's post continues a theme that she has returned to time and again concerning Donald Trump (who, according to Forbes.com is worth $5.7 billion) - that his actions do not live up to his words. A civil rights activist and champion of women's and trans rights, she has often used her social media platform (455,000 Twitter followers and 116,000 Instagram devotees) to criticize Trump.

Martina Navratilova's dislike of Donald Trump goes back a long way

In response to what she saw as Trump's assault on minorities, she once posted with barely concealed sarcasm:

"But no, Trump is not racist at all...look at what he does, not what he says."

It is therefore no surprise that Trump's and Elon Musk's dismantling of the US's DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) frameworks have riled the former tennis ace, who is considered a major voice in liberal circles. Her views on Trump are not new, however. During his first term in office, she told the RTE's Late Late Show that she foresaw the president's toxic influence even then, and considered him a singular threat to the US, the Czech's adopted country. She said:

"I think he is a threat to the world, not just our country. I'm trying to do my part, to figure out how to get involved, rather than just tweeting - that's not enough. I think he's sexist and racist, and all of those things."

There's no doubt that Navratilova will continue to cast a watchful eye over Trump's new regime. It seems the moment has arrived for the tennis legend to step up and increase her involvement to combat the Trump-Musk partnership's perceived assault on civil liberties.

