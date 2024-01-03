"Lying piece of trash" - Martina Navratilova condemns former US President Donald Trump's inflammatory rant about January 6th committee

Martina Navratilova recently blasted former US President Donald Trump for his false and inflammatory claims about the January 6th attack on the US Capitol. Navratilova called Trump a "lying piece of trash" after he accused a congressional committee of destroying evidence and sabotaging his defense.

Navratilova, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, is known for her outspoken views on social and political issues. She has been an activist for LGBT rights, animal welfare, and democracy, and has criticized Trump’s presidency and policies in the past.

On Monday, January 1, Trump posted on Truth Social, his new alt-tech social media platform that aims to compete with Twitter (now X) and Facebook. Trump, who was banned from mainstream social media platforms after the Capitol Hill riots, launched Truth Social in February 2022, claiming it would champion "free speech" and eschew the "censorship".

In his post, Trump accused Representative Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the House Select Committee on the January 6th attack, of illegally deleting and destroying most of the evidence and related items from the committee.

"Why did American Disaster Liz Cheney, who suffers from TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome), and was defeated for Congress by the largest margin for a sitting Congressman or Congresswoman in the history of our Country, ILLEGALLY DELETE & DESTROY most of the evidence, and related items, from the January 6th Committee of Political Thugs and Misfits," he wrote.

"THIS ACT OF EXTREME SABOTAGE MAKES IT IMPOSSIBLE FOR MY LAWYERS TO PROPERLY PREPARE FOR, AND PRESENT, A PROPER DEFENSE OF THEIR CLIENT, ME," he added.

Trump also claimed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi turned down 10,000 soldiers that he offered to guard the Capitol and that his immunity from prosecution was compromised by a "ridiculous" case filed by Representative Jackie Speier.

"All of the information on Crazy Nancy Pelosi turning down 10,000 soldiers that I offered to to guard the Capitol Building, and beyond, is gone. The ridiculous Deranged Jack Smith case on Immunity, which the most respected legal minds in the Country say I am fully entitled to, is now completely compromised and should be thrown out and terminated, JUST LIKE THE RADICAL LEFT LUNATICS DID TO THE EVIDENCE!" he continued.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social post and wrote:

"So is Trump nuts? If Trump thought it necessary to deploy 10,000 troops he knew it was serious trouble and he ought not to watch it on TV for an hour and a half…only to then tell those people he was going to deploy troops against that he loved them."

Martina Navratilova retweeted the user's post and reacted with disbelief and outrage, adding her comment:

"Not nuts. Just a lying piece of trash."

Martina Navratilova weighs in on Colorado Supreme Court's ruling barring Donald Trump from Presidential run

Martina Navratilova recently commented on the Colorado Supreme Court's historic decision to ban former US President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential race, with a narrow 4-3 majority vote, accusing him of participating in the US Capitol assault on January 6, 2021.

This is the first time in US history that a presidential candidate has been disqualified from office under a constitutional clause prohibiting those who engage in "insurrection or rebellion" (via Washington Post).

Donald Trump will challenge the Colorado court’s decision in the US Supreme Court before it takes effect on January 4, 2024.

Martina Navratilova, who won 18 Grand Slam singles titles and 59 Major titles in her tennis career, shared her opinion on the verdict on X (formerly Twitter).

"Holy cr*p!!!!! Now what?" Navratilova wrote.