Martina Navratilova recently took a swipe at former US President Donald Trump for his unhinged rants on Christmas Day against President Joe Biden and the 2020 election fraud.

Navratilova, who is known for her outspoken views on politics and social issues, has been a vocal critic of Trump and his policies. She has also advocated for LGBTQ+ rights, women’s rights, and racial justice.

Trump, on the other hand, has been banned from major social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, after the 2021 Capitol riot, for inciting violence and spreading misinformation. He launched Truth Social in February 2022 as a way to communicate with his supporters and challenge the censorship of mainstream social media platforms.

On Monday, December 25, Trump posted two messages on Truth Social, talking about his allegations of election fraud and interference, and attacking Biden’s administration and allies.

The screenshot of Trump’s post was shared by an X user.

"Trump is currently having an ALL CAPS meltdown over on Truth Social on Christmas Day. Very stable genius," the user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova shared the tweet and mocked Trump for his behavior and apparent lack of self-awareness, writing:

"Yikes. Meltdown alert!!!"

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova reacts to Colorado Supreme Court disqualifying Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential race

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently commented on the historic 4-3 decision by the Colorado Supreme Court to disqualify former US President Donald Trump from the state's presidential race. The court's decision was based on allegations of his involvement in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

This is the first time in US history that a presidential candidate has been ruled out of office under a constitutional clause that prohibits those who participated in "insurrection or rebellion" (via Washington Post).

The Colorado court’s decision will take effect on January 4, 2024. Trump intends to challenge the decision by appealing to the US Supreme Court.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion shared her thoughts on the verdict on X (formerly Twitter).

"Holy cr*p!!!!! Now what?"

Navratilova recently labeled Trump a "coward" for his decision to skip testimony in his civil fraud trial in New York.

Martina Navratilova boasts an unmatched record in the Open Era with 59 Grand Slam titles. Her remarkable achievements include 167 singles titles and 177 doubles titles, a feat unrivaled by any other player in the Open Era.