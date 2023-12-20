"Holy cr*p!" - Martina Navratilova reacts to Donald Trump being disqualified from presidency running by Colorado Supreme Court

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to the Colorado Supreme Court's disqualification of Donald Trump from the state's presidential ballot. This ruling was based on his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In a historic decision, the Colorado Supreme Court issued a 4-3 ruling against Trump which marked the first time in the history of the United States that a presidential candidate was declared unsuitable for the White House under a seldom-invoked provision of the U.S. Constitution.

This provision specifically prohibits individuals who have participated in acts of "insurrection or rebellion" from assuming public office. Reacting to the same, former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova, who has always been a vocal critic of Donald Trump, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Holy cr*p!!!!! Now what?"

The decision of the Colorado Supreme Court will not take effect until January 4, 2024. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has expressed his intention to challenge the ruling by appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Martina Navratilova on whether she would run for office: "If I was 20 years younger I would run"

Martina Navratilova speaking to the press at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova has been outspoken about her political views and has always expressed her opinions on a wide range of issues on her social media platforms.

Earlier this month, Navratilova appeared on the 'On with Kara Swisher' podcast. There she was asked if she had any potential interest in pursuing a political career, considering her strong political opinions and fearless nature in expressing them.

In her response, the former World No. 1 revealed that she has been approached numerous times about entering the political arena. However, she candidly expressed her belief that politics cannot often uphold the truth and recognized that her inclination to express herself freely might not be well-suited for that particular environment.

"I am. I’ve been asked many times. But I think truth doesn’t work in politics you know I speak my mind way too much. I think maybe as a guy you can get away with it but as a woman, I just don’t know," Navratilova said (at 53:05).

The 18-time Grand Slam champion expressed that if she were 20 years younger, she would have contemplated running for office. However, she expressed that she would not pursue a political career at present due to a lack of energy and the increasingly toxic nature of the political landscape.

"I think I am too old for that. 20 years ago, I wish I…, if I was 20 years younger I would run. But I don’t have the energy for it now, and the skin. Really it’s just too nasty," she added.