"Didn’t know being gay was an extremist situation" - Martina Navratilova reacts to Russia's Supreme Court banning "international LGBT movement" 

Martina Navratilova has reacted to Russia's Supreme Court's decision to ban the "international LGBTQ movement" by labeling it as an "extremist organization."

The Russian Supreme Court recently made a controversial ruling, declaring the global gay rights movement an "extremist organization". This decision effectively prohibits any form of support for LGBTQ+ inclusivity. Unsurprisingly, this ruling has ignited significant controversy and concern both domestically and internationally. Critics are arguing that this decision not only violates basic human rights but also undermines the fundamental principles of equality and freedom of expression.

Reacting to the news, former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova sarcastically remarked that she was unaware that being a part of the LGBTQ+ community was considered "extremist".

"Didn’t know being gay was an extremist situation…" Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Martina Navratilova on adopting another child after being cancer-free for second time: "I'm not really sure"

Martina Navratilova and her wife Julia Lemigova at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships

Martina Navratilova defeated cancer for the second time this year after being diagnosed with Stage 1 throat and breast cancer. She had also defeated breast cancer back in 2010 with radiation therapy.

The former World No. 1 recently made an appearance on the "On with Kara Swisher" podcast, where she revealed that her wife, Julia Lemigova, whom she has been married to since 2014, has expressed a desire to adopt another child. Together, they are parents to Lemigova's daughters, Victoria and Emma.

However, Martina Navratilova expressed her reluctance to adopt, citing the exhausting toll her cancer journey has taken on her. She said that she is uncertain whether she would be capable of shouldering the responsibilities that come with raising a new child.

"Well, our girls, we have an empty nest just recently. So, you know, I was busy raising a family. Now, I'm not really sure. Again, with the cancer bout, you know, I really want to guard my time and try to figure out where best to put my energies. Tweeting is not it. I don't know. But neither is golfing. Well, Julia wouldn't mind having another kid. But I don't know. We'll see what happens on that front," Navratilova said.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion emphasized that experiencing a health crisis provides individuals with a renewed outlook on life. She also stated that even big decisions, like adopting a child, become secondary in comparison.

"And once I found out it wasn't, the prognosis is very good. But still, it puts things in perspective, no doubt about it. When your health is at a crossroads like that, everything else takes second place," she added.