"Omg…. Brilliant!" - Martina Navratilova reacts to an anti-Donald Trump advertisement which is being run by the Lincoln Project

Martina Navratilova has reacted to an anti-Donald Trump advertisement currently being aired by the Lincoln Project.

The Lincoln Project is an American political action committee established by moderate conservatives and former members of the Republican Party who firmly oppose the policies and actions of Donald Trump. Their mission extends beyond mere opposition, as they actively champion and endorse the current President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Over the years, the Lincoln Project has been actively creating numerous television advertisements with a focus on criticizing Trump and supporting Biden. One of their recent ads called "Feeble" gained attention as it cleverly compiled various clips of former President Trump making several mistakes, pronunciation mishaps, false claims, and more.

The video features Donald Trump's difficulty in pronouncing the word "anonymous" and also highlights a false assertion made by the 45th President of the United States, where he wrongly claims victory over Barack Obama in the 2016 election, when in fact, he triumphed against Hillary Clinton.

The video amused former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova. She took to social media and sarcastically dubbed the video as "brilliant."

"Omg…. Brilliant! God bless united shtates…" Navratilovs posted on X (formerlt Twitter).

Martina Navratilova astonished by the Russian Supreme Court banning gay rights movement in the country

Martina Navratilova was shocked at the Russian Supreme Court's decision to prohibit all forms of LGBTQ+ activism within the country, categorizing the movement as an "extremist organization."

The Supreme Court made this decision following a claim by the Russian Ministry of Justice, asserting that such movements incite "social and religious hatred." The prohibition of LGBTQ+ movements effectively bars any support for queer individuals. This ruling has sparked considerable controversy, with people worldwide asserting that it infringes upon basic human rights.

The recent ruling implies that exhibiting symbols associated with the LGBTQ+ movement, such as the iconic rainbow flag, in public could lead to a sentence of up to four years. Even expressing support for the movement could potentially result in harsh punishment dictated by the Russian government.

18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova was surprised by the Russian Supreme Court's ruling. Reacting to the news, she remarked that she had no idea that being a member of the LGBTQ+ community was deemed "extremist."

"Didn’t know being gay was an extremist situation…" Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

