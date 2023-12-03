"Donald Trump’s brain is gone" - Martina Navratilova slams former US President’s ‘war on American democracy’ rant

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her dismay at former President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to undermine the 2020 election results. Navratilova shared a clip of Trump’s speech at a 'Save America' rally in Iowa, where he claimed he was waging an "all-out war on American democracy".

Trump delivered his speech at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, ahead of the state’s presidential caucus. He has been holding rallies across the country to promote his ‘Save America’ movement and to attack his political rivals, especially President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In his speech in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, December 2, Trump repeated his claims and attacked the opposition for refusing to reject the electoral votes on January 6, 2021 — the day a violent mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of Biden’s victory.

"We’ve been waging an all-out war on American democracy", he said.

Navratilova, who became a US citizen in 1981 after defecting from communist Czechoslovakia, has been a vocal critic of Trump and his policies. She did not mince words in her response.

"Yikes. His brain is gone…bye-bye," Navratilova wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Martina Navratilova mocks Donald Trump after he faces another legal setback in his election fraud claims

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to former US President Donald Trump facing another legal restriction in his election subversion case.

Trump had a limited gag order imposed on him again by US District Judge Tanya Chutkan in October. The order prevents him from verbally attacking potential witnesses, court staff, or special counsel’s team until his appeal is decided.

A gag order was previously given to the ex-US President by New York Supreme Court Justice, Arthur Engoron. This order restricted him from making derogatory remarks about court personnel and staff. It came after Trump posted a negative comment about a law clerk of the judge on a social media platform, which he later deleted.

Navratilova shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) celebrating the news of two gag orders imposed on Trump.

“Too bad!:),” Navratilova wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The 18-time Grand Slam Champion also shared a post that updated users on the judicial orders that Donald Trump is dealing with.

“Trump now faces TWO gag orders barring him from discussing aspects of his legal cases in public: The federal election interference case overseen by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan The New York civil fraud trial overseen by Judge Arthur Engoron," a user wrote.