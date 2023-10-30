Martina Navratilova takes a sarcastic dig at Donald Trump as ex-US president gets another gag order in election subversion case

Martina Navratilova shared her satisfaction with a witty remark over former US President Donald Trump getting another gag order in the Federal election subversion case.

The tennis icon actively speaks her mind when it comes to women’s rights and political and social issues. Also, this is not the first time she has shared her opinion on Trump and the legal troubles he is facing.

Recently Trump had a gag order reinstated on him that was issued earlier in October. US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued him the latest order. The gag order bars him from verbally targeting potential witnesses, court personnel, or special counsel’s team until his appeal is out.

Chutkan and other prosecutors have frequently been the target of Trump’s attacks during his election subversion cases in Washington.

“His presidential candidacy does not give him carte blanche to vilify public servants who are simply doing their jobs,” Chutkan said (via CNN).

The New York Supreme Court Justice, Arthur Engoron, earlier gave the ex-US President another gag order, limiting him from trivializing court staff and personnel. This came after Trump criticized a law clerk of the judge in a social media post which he later deleted.

Martina Navratilova took to X (formerly Twitter) rejoicing at the news of two gag orders on Trump. She expressed her approval in a sarcastic tone and a smile while resharing a post.

“Too bad!:),” wrote Navratilova.

She also reshared a post that informed users about the gag orders that Donald Trump is facing.

“Trump now faces TWO gag orders barring him from discussing aspects of his legal cases in public: The federal election interference case overseen by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan The New York civil fraud trial overseen by Judge Arthur Engoron," Kyle Griffin wrote.

“This can really salvage a season and give you a nice springboard for next season” - Martina Navratilova reacts to Maria Sakkari entering WTA Finals last minute

Martina Navratilova Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Fourteen

Martina Navratilova recently weighed in on the opportunity that Maria Sakkari got in the 2023 WTA Finals after Karolina Muchova's withdrawal.

She talked about Sakkari’s victory in the WTA 1000 Guadalaraja Open and her participation in the year-end tournament for three consecutive years.

“Maria likes Mexico; she just won the Guadalajara 1000. And it’s her third straight year in the Finals. Last year she won all three round-robin matches to get to the semifinals. This is a massive windfall emotionally and financially. This can really salvage a season and give you a nice springboard for next season,” she said (via WTA Tennis).