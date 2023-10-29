"So sad" - Martina Navratilova pays tribute to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry after his tragic death at age 54

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her sorrow over the passing of 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry. He died on Saturday (October 28) at his home in Los Angeles in an apparent drowning accident.

Perry, who was 54 years old, became a household name with his role as Chandler Bing in 'Friends', which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. He received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance in the sitcom series. He also wrote a book called 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir' in 2022.

Fans around the world continue to remember him and his comedic talent. He also starred in movies such as 'The Whole Nine Yards', '17 Again', 'The Odd Couple' and 'Fools Rush In'.

Navratilova wrote a heartfelt message on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, October 29.

"So sad,. RIP…" Martina wrote on X.

Martina Navratilova opens up on coping with the fear of death during cancer battle

Martina Navratilova at the 2022 US Open

Martina Navratilova revealed that she is cancer-free once again in July, after being diagnosed with throat and breast cancer earlier this year.

Navratilova, who was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010, told Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show that she was in "total panic" after receiving the double diagnosis, but that her doctors have now declared her cancer-free.

The former World No. 1 also made a dark joke about how she immediately made a bucket list, planning which "kick-a**" car she would want to drive if she only had one more year to live.

"I was in a total panic for three days thinking I may not see next Christmas. The bucket list came into my mind of all the things I wanted to do. And this may sound really shallow, but I was like, okay, ‘Which kick-a** car do I really want to drive if I live like a year?’" Navratilova said.

The American said that she and her wife Julia Lemigova went through a lot of emotions and that her tennis skills helped her a lot in dealing with the challenges she faced in the past few months.

"So, phew, big, big relief, but emotionally I’ve been up and down because of what the doctor initially told me. I’m like, okay, so what do we do now? You get into tennis mode, that’s where having been a champion athlete comes in pretty handy,” Martina Navratilova said.