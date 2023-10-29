Martina Navratilova stands firm on stance against calling Twitter by its new name 

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her preference for the old name of the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, rather than the rebranded version brought about by owner Elon Musk.

In a tweet on Saturday, October 28, she expressed her agreement with The Guardian’s columnist Margaret Sullivan. The latter wrote that she will always call the social media platform 'X' Twitter, just as she will always call Avenue of the Americas 'Sixth Avenue'.

"I will always call it Twitter, just as I will always say Sixth Avenue, not Avenue of the Americas," a user shared Sullivan's quote on X.

The tweet was a response to a previous announcement by Musk, who said that he had bought the micro-blogging site from its previous CEO Jack Dorsey, and renamed it 'X'. It was seemingly part of a broader strategy to diversify its products and services beyond the 280-character messages that made it famous.

Musk said that 'X' would reflect his vision of creating an "everything app" allowing users to do anything from chatting to shopping to banking on the platform.

On Saturday, October 28, Navratilova shared Sullivan's quote on X and wrote:

"Me too."

The 18-time Grand Slam champion also called out Elon Musk earlier this year over the increase of right-wing influence on the micro-blogging site.

Martina Navratilova accuses Elon Musk of fueling tension in Israel-Palestine with false information

Martina Navratilova previously slammed Billionaire Elon Musk for reportedly spreading lies about the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

On October 7, Israel was attacked by the Hamas group of militants, leading Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to announce that they were in a state of war (h/t the Guardian).

The Washington Post reported that Musk encouraged everyone to follow accounts that were known for spreading falsehoods.

"@WarMonitors & @sentdefender are good for following the war as it happens," Musk said on X (previously Twitter).

More than 11 million people saw Musk’s post in only three hours before he removed it. Navratilova took to social media to express her disapproval of Musk and blamed the 52-year-old for knowing what he was doing.

"Elon knows exactly what he is doing. This is what happens when one human being has this much power. Usually it doesn’t end well," she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Martina Navratilova also slammed Elon Musk for potentially planning to take away all the interaction counts, such as likes, replies, and retweets, from the timeline on the micro-blogging site.