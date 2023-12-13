"Grifters will grift" - Martina Navratilova reacts to Donald Trump's former campaign manager joining his 2024 campaign

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to Donald Trump's campaign manager, Brad Parscale, joining his 2024 election campaign.

Parscale is an American digital strategist and political advisor who worked as Trump's senior adviser for data and digital operations during his 2020 presidential campaign. He previously served as Trump's 2016 presidential campaign's digital media director.

Previously, the 47-year-old had, through text messages, reportedly blamed the former president for indirectly encouraging his supporters to carry out the January 6, 2021 attacks on the United States Capitol. He stepped down from his position as a senior adviser to Trump's campaign in September 2020.

Despite the supposed criticisms he made against the 77-year-old, Parscale has joined his presidential campaign for next year. Reacting to the news, 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova took to social media to criticize Parscale's decision.

"Grifters will grift," Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Navratilova hasn't shied away from criticizing Trump in the past and has often taken to social media to voice her opinions on the former American president.

Martina Navratilova on being diagnosed with cancer for the second time: "When your health is at a crossroads like that, everything else takes second place"

Martina Navratilova speaking to the press at the 2023 WTA Finals

Earlier this month, Martina Navratilova appeared on the "On with Kara Swisher" podcast, where she talked about what it was like to learn about the news of her second cancer diagnosis.

The former World No. 1 expressed that she was terrified that the diagnosis would be her "death sentence" because the doctor was unable to locate exactly where the cancerous cells were.

"The second time I got diagnosed, it was a "holy sh*t, I could die in a year or less" because the original doctor said it could be in my lungs or my kidneys or liver, which would mean it could also be in your brain", Navratilova said (at 10:05).

"So before I knew exactly where it was, I was terrified that this could be a death sentence. And once I found out it wasn't, the prognosis is very good. But still, it puts things in perspective, no doubt about it", she added.

Navratilova claimed that after being diagnosed with cancer, she began prioritizing herself and avoided people who would drain her energy.

"When your health is at a crossroads like that, everything else takes second place. First, you have to get healthy. And I just learned to... I learned to really cut the chaff, you know, stay away from people that don't give me the energy, that suck it out of me," she added.

"At the same time, I try to give the energy to people. But, you know, it needs to be a symbiotic situation, not a one-way ticket. So I've stepped away from the one-way people."